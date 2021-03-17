Tiger Woods home from hospital following serious car crash: 'Getting stronger every day'

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Tiger Woods is resting at home following his scary car accident.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," the PGA champ wrote in a statement shared to his social media on Tuesday. He said he was grateful for the outpouring of support from fans and well wishers, and thanked the "incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center" for caring for him during his hospitalization.

He concluded, "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Woods was reported to be in stable but serious condition after sustaining multiple leg injuries in a single-vehicle car accident on Feb. 23 in which his car rolled over several times. At a press conference, officials said Woods' injuries did not seem to be life-threatening and that the golfer did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.