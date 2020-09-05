Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

Tiffany Haddish is ready to open up about her coronavirus experience.

The actress and comedian revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 during an interview with the leading expert on infectious diseases in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, on her YouTube channel.

"I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus," Haddish told Fauci. "I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn't have the coronavirus."

She said she later got tested again when someone else she knew tested positive: "Get the tests the second time. I'm not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus."

At this point, Haddish said she self-isolated with her dogs. Haddish also got tested for antibodies and was told she had them, but a later antibody test revealed that they'd disappeared. "That was three months ago," she said. "I've been tested 12 times now because I've been working and everything."

During their chat, Fauci and Haddish also discussed coronavirus vaccine efforts, the ways the virus specifically affects the African American community, ways people can protect themselves, and more.

