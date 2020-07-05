Tiffany Haddish spoofs Kanye West's presidential bid, jokes she and Dave Chappelle are running

After Kanye West announced he's running for president earlier this weekend, celebrities began weighing in on social media, often poking fun at the rapper/designer/political novice's intention to occupy the highest office in the land.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West tweeted on July 4, along with an American flag emoji. Despite what would be a steep uphill battle if he indeed decides to run, the idea earned praise from West's friend, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who responded, "You have my full support."

After spoofing West's exact verbiage to announce her own candidacy, Tiffany Haddish wrote that fellow comedian Dave Chappelle will be joining her ticket. "Well this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate," she wrote in a follow-up tweet, adding, "So #HaddishChappelle2020."

Never one to be left behind, Paris Hilton, who, like our current president, comes from the hotel and reality TV business, tossed her tiara in the ring as well, joking, "PARIS FOR PRESIDENT."

Bob Saget got in on the fun as well, asking fans on Twitter whether he should consider a run, boasting that he meets the all-too-often presidential criteria of not knowing "much about anything."

He later wrote, "I have a BIG announcement to make!! Last night, as a joke, I tweeted and asked if I should run for President too.... But thanks to all your kind support, I’ve made a decision... Stand by, ‘cause HERE IT COMES...," before tweeting an official-looking campaign poster featuring John Stamos as his running partner.

Others joking about running in November include Hilary Duff, Toni Braxton, and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.