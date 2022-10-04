Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are going their separate ways.

The Sister, Sister star announced Tuesday in a poignant Instagram post that she and the American Sniper actor are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," Mowry wrote. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair holding hands, Mowry noted that they plan to "maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children." She and Hardrict, who tied the knot back in 2008, share two kids: son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

Mowry concluded, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Representatives for Mowry and Hardrict declined to comment further.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children. Mowry, who has a prenuptial agreement with Hardrict, is also asking the judge to terminate spousal support.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry | Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Mowry and Hardrict first met in 1999, on the set of the indie movie Hollywood Horror. As Hardrict recalled in a 2017 YouTube video, "I was waiting for the bus, Tia and her sister gave me a ride home down to Inglewood, and we got cool ever since then, and that's how we met."

The two were friends for a year before starting a relationship. "For a whole year we didn't, like I said, kiss or anything, go out on dates, we were just friends," Mowry said. "And then, after that year, that's when we started dating, and that was in 2000."

While discussing their relationship in the video, Hardrict revealed the moment he knew Mowry was the one. "I knew Tia was the one for me when she was in my corner when I moved to Inglewood and I had, like, two pairs of drawers to my name," he said. "I was dirt poor. I didn't have anything, and she appreciated everything for what it was and she loved me for me. And then I knew, once I can get financially in a better situation, then I'm going to buy her a ring and that's going to be my wife."

Mowry explained that she had recently gotten out of a "terrible relationship" when she met Hardrict. "He just had loads of patience with me," she said. "He was just right there for me and held my hand."