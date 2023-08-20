Ron Cephas Jones' This Is Us costars and more pay tribute to late actor: 'The world is a little less bright'

The This Is Us family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Ron Cephas Jones, an actor of stage and screen whose career spanned several decades, was best known for his Emmy-winning role as William Hill on the hit NBC drama. In the wake of the news this weekend that he died at 66 due to a "long-standing pulmonary issue," the series cast and creator are paying tribute to his life and work.

Mandy Moore, who played family matriarch Rebecca Pearson across six seasons, shared a photo of her and Jones in the series' emotional penultimate episode, writing, "Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift."

"He was pure magic as a human and an artist… I will treasure all of the moments forever," she continued on Instagram. "Even though he wasn't around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it's like he was always there."

Sterling K. Brown, who played Jones' onscreen abandoned son Randall Pearson, also penned a heartfelt message to his former costar alongside a photo of them in the series.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," Brown wrote. "[Ron Cephas Jones] has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there."

Jones, who previously spoke of his health struggles, including a double lung transplant that required two months on and off a ventilator as he learned how to breathe, walk, and eat again, told EW that the This Is Us cast and crew were extremely supportive throughout his battle. "You cats held me when I was struggling and you didn't let me go," he said through tears at the time. "You've been there for a very difficult part of my life. I'm a walking miracle."

Ron Cephas Jones as William, Sterling K Brown 'This Is Us' stars Ron Cephas Jones and Sterling K. Brown | Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

This Is Us series creator Dan Fogelman also praised the actor with a social media post acknowledging the world's "massive loss."

"Ron was the best of the best — on screen, on stage, and in real life," he wrote. "The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don't think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect."

He added that he first met Jones when the series began, "a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon." But throughout the chaos of the show's rising popularity, Fogelman wrote, Jones was "always steady, always grateful — even as the madness swirled around us."

Chris Sullivan, who starred as Toby Damon on This Is Us, shared a picture of the duo laughing and wrote, "I cannot believe he is gone! It doesn't seem possible. He was such a generous and compassionate heart. I am so grateful for the time we spent together."

Chrissy Metz shared a cast photo, thanked Jones for "brightening every room you walked into," and added, "I'll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent, and beautiful smile."

This Is Us actor Jon Huertas also posted a photo from the show, calling the actor "one of the most talented and warm men I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

The This Is Us family was not alone in paying respect to Jones. Others offered tributes, including his Truth Be Told costars Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.

"I'm heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones," Spencer wrote on Instagram. "Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I'm sending all my love to his daughter, Jasmine, family, friends, and fans."

She later added to the post, "This one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I'd be getting a year's worth of technique in that eight-hour day."

Hudson posted her own heartfelt message to her Instagram Story. "So sad to see Ron has passed. I loved working with him on Truth Be Told so much," she said. "He loved his work deeply, cared about his craft and being there for everyone else. We had some wonderful scenes together and I will always remember his generosity. Sending love to his family."

Mike Colter, who starred with Jones in Marvel's Luke Cage Netflix series, wrote on Instagram, "I hate to open up my phone and find out that someone I admired and respected has passed on."

He called Jones an "amazing talent," adding, "He just delivered every time. Whether it was on stage or on screen. He was profoundly committed to his craft. It was [a] pleasure to have a chance to work with you, brother. Thank you for your dedication."

