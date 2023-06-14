Political commentator, The View star, and budding international pop vocalist Ana Navarro has staged a headlining concert from her bed, dropping a fire "Happy Birthday" remix to "celebrate" former president Donald Trump's 77th year on the planet.

"I just heard on TV it's Donald Trump's birthday tomorrow. I think this calls for a celebration song. Come on guys, do it with me, hmm?" Navarro said while broadcasting an Instagram video from bed, calling for audience participation just like she did on The View's April 24 episode — which doubled as a live concert event as she belted a soaring rendition of Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" to commemorate Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News.

"Happy indictment to you! Happy Indictment to you!" the 51-year-old sang. "Happy indictment Mr. former president, loco, twice-impeached, twice-indicted, never-again-in-the-White-House! Happy indictment to you!"

Though Navarro's a Republican, she's long spoken out against Trump and his political stances, and has — at least in the estimation of The View viewers — taken a while to warm up to her fellow cohost, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked under both Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, Griffin admitted regret over working for Trump's communications department as the ex-Apprentice host faced 37 felony counts related to classified documents and obstruction of justice.

"Chris Christie is an imperfect messenger telling a very important message. There's a lot I've disagreed with him on over the years. Listen, his unfavorables are sky-high in the Republican party, I don't think there's a path for him to the nomination, but he's doing what people are unwilling to do, saying, I know this guy, I supported this guy, frankly, I supported him until the bitter end, but I'm telling you now: he's dangerous," Griffin said during a discussion about the Republican presidential candidate's recent criticism of Trump. "It's okay if you think he woke up too late, but what he's saying is true. I wish I could count myself among the people who's never made a mistake and never aligned with the wrong people and had to learn as life goes on, but what he's saying is powerful."

Watch Navarro sing "Happy Birthday" to Trump above.

