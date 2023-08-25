The View might be on hiatus, but its stars' disdain for Donald Trump certainly isn't.

Republican cohosts Alyssa Farah Griffin — a former White House staffer who previously worked under both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — and Ana Navarro both slammed Trump on social media this week, following the release of the 77-year-old's mugshot to the public after he turned himself in Thursday to the Fulton County Jail after being indicted on charges related to false claims of election fraud.

"A reminder that he hasn't learned a thing & is as small a man as he was on 1/6," Griffin — who was interviewed by federal prosecutors in a probe into Trump's behavior — tweeted after Trump returned to Twitter/X after two years to declare he would "never surrender," when, in fact, he was taken into custody at the Georgia prison.

Griffin's fellow View panelist, Navarro, shared Trump's mugshot on Instagram, telling her followers she "could look at this all day" in celebration.

"Has anybody turned this into toilet-paper yet?" she added. "I try not to get joy out of other people's troubles, but this is about justice. His lies and conspiracies have caused the country so much harm and pain. So yeah, I'm celebrating he's finally being held accountable and facing consequences."

Despite occupying the conservative View seat vacated by Meghan McCain in 2021, Griffin and Navarro have long spoken out against Trump, with Griffin even providing particular insight into her former boss' mindset as he faced multiple criminal charges throughout 2023.

Alyssa Farah Griffin; Donald Trump Alyssa Farah Griffin; Donald Trump | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"There's been a bunch of reporting out there that Trump is loving this," Griffin said on the show in April. "I know him well enough to know that he's not loving this, he's spiraling. He's somebody who, despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy of how he's perceived. And now, his life, whether it's his obituary, is going to say he was indicted, the first American president to be. Right now, his team is freaking out over a potential gag order from the judge, which would prevent him from being able to speak about what happened. And that's what he wants, he wants to go out and frame this his own way and spin the public."

The View returns to ABC for season 27 on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. ET/PT. Read Griffin and Navarro's statements on Trump above.

