Dwayne Johnson, his wife, and young daughters test positive for COVID-19: 'I wish it was only me'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told fans on Wednesday that he, his wife, and his young daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor revealed the news in a roughly 11-minute Instagram video, in which he said he and his wife Lauren and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have been sick with the virus. Johnson called the diagnoses “one of the most challenging and difficult” things they’ve ever had to experience.

Fortunately, Johnson said his family is "no longer contagious."

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I’ve been more than a few times,” he said. “My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones … I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut. We as a family are good, we’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.”

He continued, “We are counting our blessings right now. We are well aware you don’t always get to the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends lose their parents to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving. We are counting our blessings, but we are good.”

Dwayne wrapped up his video with a reminder to stay disciplined, wear a mask, and be strict about having people over or hosting gatherings.

"Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family," the star captioned the post. "Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ 🖤controlthecontrollables."