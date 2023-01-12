Ezra Miller was arrested multiple times by the Hawaii Police Department in March and April.

Ezra Miller attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

Ezra Miller, the controversial star of The Flash movie who has been embroiled in various legal dilemmas in the past year, has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge in a Vermont burglary case, according to a notice of plea agreement filed with the Vermont Superior Court's Criminal Division this week.

Representatives for Miller and Miller's legal team did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, initially pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges after they were accused of illegally entering the home of their neighbor in Stamford and stealing three bottles of liquor from the pantry.

According to the legal documents, published by Deadline, the single counts of burglary and petit larceny would be waived. Miller would instead plead guilty to unlawful trespass, and the actor would be forced to pay a penalty of $692.

The change-of-plea hearing will be held Friday.

Miller is still staging a comeback after making headlines in all the wrong ways in 2022. After video surfaced of them appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Iceland, they were arrested multiple times in Hawaii for various public disturbances. The Vermont burglary case is one of their several legal troubles, but the most damning one came when Miller was accused of sexual abuse.

The parents of a now-18-year-old filed for an order of protection against Miller over accusations of inappropriate behavior towards a minor. (The minor has refuted the claim.)

In a separate incident, a mother and her then-12-year-old were granted a temporary harassment protection order against Miller over claims that the actor behaved inappropriately with the child, including brandishing a gun in a threatening manner in front of them.

Miller has released one statement so far on the string of incidents.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they said through a representative in August. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

Warner Bros. is still moving ahead with plans to release The Flash, which stars Miller as scarlet speedster Barry Allen. It is set to premiere in theaters this year.

Miller has had productive conversations with the movie studio since their legal woes, EW earlier reported. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC films, have yet to reveal their plans for the superhero cinematic universe. They plan to do so by the end of January.

