The reality star's latest round of legal trouble comes less than five months after he was arrested for domestic battery in February.

Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith has found himself in legal trouble once again.

The reality star, 35, was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday and charged with battery by strangulation, according to Clark County inmate records. His bail is currently set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. today.

Griffith was taken into custody by authorities following an alleged incident with a family member, law enforcement sources told TMZ. His latest arrest comes less than five months after he was taken in and charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation in Florida last February.

Nathan Griffith Nathan Griffith in 'Teen Mom' | Credit: MTV

The Teen Mom alum's brother-in-law called authorities in February after Griffith allegedly told him over the phone that he had "lost it" and choked a woman and dragged her upstairs, per TMZ.

Griffith appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2013 until 2015. His explosive relationship with Jenelle Evans, with whom he shares a child, was featured on the MTV series from 2013 until 2015. The pair were previously engaged before ultimately deciding to go their separate ways in 2015.