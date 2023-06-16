Ted Cruz bizarrely associates Pat Benatar's music with satanic child sacrifice

Ted Cruz just tried to hit Pat Benatar with his best shot.

On Thursday, the Texas senator bizarrely associated the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's music with ... satanic child sacrifice? Yeah, we're confused too.

Ted Cruz, Pat Benatar Ted Cruz and Pat Benatar | Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

While appearing as a guest on Joe Pagliarulo's conservative talk show, Cruz was discussing his view that President Joe Biden would likely never be impeached and convicted by a supermajority in the Senate — and somehow decided to bring the "Love Is a Battlefield" singer into it.

"I don't think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn't vote to convict," Cruz said.

Pagliarulo laughed and responded, "That's nuts."

As for Benatar's response? The Grammy winner and her husband Neil Giraldo fired away a simple "Nice Try!" post on their joint Facebook account.

