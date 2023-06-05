Taylor Swift and the 1975 frontman Matty Healy break up after brief romance

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source told PEOPLE. "They are no longer romantically involved."

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's love story is at an end.

The Grammy winner and the 1975 frontman have split, according to PEOPLE. "She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source told the outlet. "They are no longer romantically involved."

The two, who never publicly confirmed their relationship, had quite the whirlwind romance. They were first spotted out together in early May, and were seen out and about at several New York venues together, reportedly holding hands and kissing.

On one occasion, Swift and Healy were seen at the recording studio Electric Lady Studios alongside Swift's pals and collaborators Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Kendrick Lamar, and Florence Welch.

The 1975 singer was also notably on hand at several of Swift's Eras Tour stops in Nashville and Philadelphia, even joining opening act Phoebe Bridgers on stage at one point. Pictures from fans in attendance later showed Healy hanging out with longtime Swift besties Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid and spending time with her father, Scott.

This brief romance was not the first time the two have been romantically linked. They first sparked dating rumors back in 2014, but Healy later denied it.

Just before the news of the breakup dropped Monday, Swift announced that her next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), will feature six bonus vault tracks, including "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy and "Castles Crumbling" featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams. Other vault tracks from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) include "When Emma Falls in Love," "I Can See You," "Foolish One," and "Timeless."

The singer-songwriter is set to release the album July 7, in the middle of the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, which wraps up in August before she takes the show to international venues later this year. Healy and the 1975 are also currently on tour through September.

EW has reached out to a Swift rep for comment.

