Taylor Swift stuns fans with $3,000 each for their coronavirus hardships

Taylor Swift has left at least two fans flabbergasted after she sent them $3,000 each to help pay for their coronavirus-related hardships.

Samantha Jacobson is a longtime Swift fan and cocktail server at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., who lost her job for at least 30 days after her third-party-owned bar shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on Tumblr on Tuesday, "I wish so badly that I could donate to the link Taylor provided [to the charity Feeding America] but because of COVID-19 my job, my only source of income, is closed for a minimum of 30 days. I have no job, no income, no way to pay my bills rn. If anyone happens to be able to donate and has it in their hearts to do so, anything really really helps with bills right now."

Then this happened Wednesday:

Paige said she's been a fan of the pop superstar since 2006 and has had some contact with her before, having been "one of the lucky fans" invited to two previous album listening events. This pinned tweet at the top of her page probably didn't hurt either:

Another fan, Holly Turner, a music photographer and graphic designer in New York, likewise tweeted that she received $3,000 from Swift on Wednesday:

Turner told E! Online, "I saw that she had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, 'There's no way she's following me because of that.' Then I started losing my mind even more… I wasn't going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren't for this… I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful."

The generosity follows some vindication for Swift after the full version of her 2016 call video with Kayne West was leaked that showed she was accurate about their disputed conversation. Swift said on Instagram that the recording proved "that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)..." She also noted that instead of continuing to focus on celebrity infighting, fans should instead pay attention to "what really matters" — that charity link.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

