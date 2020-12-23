Taylor Swift banner removed from Staples Center a year after L.A. Kings fans complained it was a jinx

The Taylor Swift "banner curse" for the Los Angeles Kings has hopefully been broken evermore.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The banner honoring the pop star at the Staples Center has finally been removed after the hockey team's fans complained it was jinxing their performance. Swift originally received the banner in 2015 to celebrate her record of the most sold out shows at the stadium, and since the Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012, made it to the conference finals in 2013, and won the Stanley Cup again in 2014, fans think it's no coincidence that the team hasn't won a playoff series since then. In fact, they recently held the title for the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst in the league.

Image zoom Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Back in October 2019, the banner was covered up during home games after fan complaints. And now, over a year later, sports journalist Arash Markazi posted a photo on Twitter that confirmed the banner is finally gone, noting there is "no comment yet from AEG on the whereabouts of the Taylor Swift banner but it is no longer up at Staples Center."

"The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement, they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience," Michael Altieri, senior VP of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports, previously told the Los Angeles Times. "We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them."