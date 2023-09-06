The latest episode of Sirius XM's Podcrushed reveals a missed connection between the stars of Gossip Girl and Supernatural.

Taylor Momsen had 'first heartbreak' on red carpet with Jared Padalecki: 'He didn't love me back'

Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen learned the hard way that the red carpet is no place to look for love.

Speaking with her former castmate Penn Badgley on SiriusXM's Podcrushed, Momsen spilled about the time she tried to shoot her shot with Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, who she described as her "first childhood crush."

"He was on the red carpet, and I was so excited. I had never been so starstruck in my life," Momsen said. "I went up and I was like, 'He's gonna fall in love with me, like I'm in love with him. How can he not fall in love with me?' and I went up to him and said 'Hi,' and he was so tall and I had to look way up."

Momsen continued, "And I'm quite tall. I was tall then, too, but he was really tall and he didn't love me back. He was nice, but he didn't love me back, so that was my first love, my first heartbreak all in one fell swoop. I then decided from that moment forward that I was only gonna wear heels all the time."

Since Gossip Girl ended, Momsen has quit acting to focus on her music career as frontwoman of The Pretty Reckless. This led to the pair crossing paths yet again.

"Weirdly, the full circle of that whole thing [happened] years later on Supernatural," Momsen said. "I love that show, and our song 'Make Me Wanna Die' is actually played in the show. I was like, 'Well, maybe he'll love me now.'"

Listen to the full episode of Podcrushed below.

