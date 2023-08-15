The former Orange is the New Black star says she was “deeply hurt” when she recorded her explicit rant and regrets addressing the situation in a public forum.

Taryn Manning has issued an apology for posting an explicit rant detailing her affair with a married man.

"Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I've been dealing with," Manning wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family."

She continued, "I felt a lot of guilt after exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth."

Manning went on to explain that she "started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife," but "in the end, I found out that wasn't possible."

She continued, "I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes," adding, "I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love."

The actress then described the experience as "a huge learning lesson" before asking readers to "please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart."

Representatives for Manning did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

In the since-deleted video, Manning graphically detailed sexual acts that she and the man had allegedly performed together. She appeared to be slurring her words as she explained that she was "so in love" with him and felt "bad" that he was married but "couldn't stand" his wife, who she claimed was threatening her with a restraining order.

Manning, who is known for playing prisoner Tiffany Doggett a.k.a. Pensatucky on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, has previously spoken about her struggles with alcohol and her decision to stay sober.

"My father passed away from that type of lifestyle," she revealed in a 2017 interview with ET. "He actually took his own life, and I was just like, 'You know what? There's no need for this.' It's everywhere, it's hard to deal with. I'm not going to lie, I'm a very honest person — it is not an easy thing. But it was very important to me that I overcome [it] because of this certain situation. Because we're all stronger than that, you know?"

