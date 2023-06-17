Watch Taron Egerton's awkward reaction to Rachel Weisz learning she was his first crush

"I've got a feeling that I may have said something in the past that I'm now going to regret," the Tetris star remarked.

Taron Egerton was completely unprepared for his childhood crush on Rachel Weisz to be among the many things the pair discussed in their recent joint interview.

The Tetris actor appeared to realize that there was trouble brewing when their Variety Actors on Actors conversation was paused by a production member so that Weisz could be shown a video. "Is this going to embarrass me?" Egerton asked. "It's gonna embarrass me, isn't it? I've got a feeling that I may have said something in the past that I'm now going to regret."

"I cannot believe you're doing that to me," Egerton remarked as he covered his face with his hand to hide his blush. "Thanks for that, guys."

The Rocketman star continued to struggle to make eye contact with Weisz — who looked a bit surprised by the sudden revelation herself — after the reveal. He bashfully tugged on his ear as he added, "So, here we are now, sitting in the awkwardness…"

Luckily, Egerton's comment was able to break up a bit of the tension between the pair and make Weisz laugh. "Well, I'm very honored," she replied.

And, to even out the playing field a little bit, the Dead Ringers actress revealed her very own childhood celebrity crush. "I think mine was Marc Almond from Soft Cell," she recalled. "I was 12 watching Top of the Pops. I just fell so…"

Egerton, desperate to be spared from the ongoing agony of childhood crushes, then jokingly interjected, "You're not gonna let us move past this?"

"No, no, no, no, sorry! Sorry. Sorry," Weisz replied through her laughter. "Moving swiftly on, what were you going to say before though? You were just about to say something."

The pair went on to leave childhood crushes in the past in favor of talking about what they loved about episodic work having both recently starred in their own television series. Egerton was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as James "Jimmy" Keene in 2022's Black Bird, while Weisz currently stars as twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle in the TV adaptation of Dead Ringers.

