The couple was among those returning to the OG Disney park following it's 13-month closure.

It's like a whole new world!

Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders were among the limited capacity crowd who visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., for the OG Disney park's long-awaited re-opening on Friday.

Killam visited the amusement park dressed in his Pizza Planet baseball cap (a Toy Story reference), a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, and a mask repping Disneyland's private membership spot — Club 33.

On his Instagram, the former Saturday Night Live and Single Parents star shared a slideshow showing him in front of the Disneyland Fire Department, eating what looks like mint chocolate chip ice cream (in a waffle cone – yum!) while on Main Street, visiting the Haunted Mansion, and posing in front of the Tea Cups. Killam also shared a shot showing him with his wife – Marvel and How I Met Your Mother star Smulders – inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction (which first opened in Jan. 2020), and sharing a hug in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.

"Happy @disneyland reopening day!! My first significant "we're doomed" moment was when it closed. My first significant "we're coming back" moment was this. #Disneyland," Killam captioned the pics.

Disneyland Resort Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

The actor and funnyman's post caught the attention of several of his peers.

Tyler Wladis, who played Killam's son on ABC's Single Parents, wrote, " AWESOME!!👏🥳....MISS YOU SOOOOO MUCH!!(..also Disneyland!)."

Blindspot alum Jaimie Alexander (another Marvel star) wrote, "Lucky Duck!!!!," while Jordan Fisher commented, "I love this so much."

Disneyland Resort Credit: Disneyland Resort

The park officially reopened on Friday after being closed for 13 months. Bob Iger, executive chairman of the Walt Disney Company, also shared photos from the big day. "A truly happy day at the happiest place on earth," he tweeted.