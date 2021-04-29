"I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me," the rapper wrote.

T-Pain apologizes to dozens of celebrities, including Fergie and Viola Davis, for just now learning how to check DMs

Celebrities on Instagram: they're just like us. We already saw Lizzo drunkly shoot her shot with Chris Evans, and now T-Pain is learning how DMs work.

In the caption of the video where T-Pain is demonstrating his newfound knowledge, the rapper writes "I swear!! I'm just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I'm dumb."

He elaborates in the video itself, writing "I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me" as the the video plays, with T-Pain looks sadly and embarrassingly at the dozens of the names that are scrolling by with messages—which include some pretty important people in Hollywood.

"Dude is that Fergie? smh" he writes after Fergie's name scrolls by, along with Viola Davis, Diplo, and brands and shows such as Nickelodeon, The Real talk show, and ESPN.

"I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years," T-Pain continues in the video. "I thought DMs are supposed to just show in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for these. I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven't checked or replied to."

Friends of the rapper seemed to understand his plight, with Ashanti commenting "Omg I literally just did the same exact thing like two days ago." Former American Idol star Jordin Sparks also weighed in, adding "This is amazing! Lmao Can't wait to catch up!"

T-Pain concluded his video by admitting, "yep, I'm stupid." We beg to differ, as Instagram can definitely be a confusing place. And we're willing to forgive him...if he'll return that message to Viola Davis.