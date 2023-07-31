Suzanne Somers revealed on Monday that her breast cancer returned following her initial diagnosis in 2000.

The Three's Company star and businesswoman, 76, shared the update on Instagram. "Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health," Somers began the post. "As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I'm a fighter."

Somers noted that her producer and TV host husband Alan Hamel "has been by my side every step of the way," adding, "I can't even explain how much he has done for me. If it's even possible, we are even closer than ever. My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It's only about who you love and who loves you - and I love you!"

Hamel told Page Six that Somers "got an all-clear" last month, but noted that "cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward."

Hamel, who represents Somers, didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Somers, who has become a health advocate in recent years, was diagnosed with skin cancer in her 30s before her bout with breast cancer in her 50s. (Of the alternative treatments mentioned in her post: Much to the dismay of physicians, Somers has questioned chemotherapy in the past and opted for mistletoe extract injections to strengthen her immune system — a holistic approach that is not currently approved by the FDA.)

Suzanne Somers attends the 2018 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic,) Suzanne Somers | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"I have been living with cancer since my 20s, and every time that little f--- pops up, I continue to bat it back," Somers told ET Online Monday. "I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me. Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded 'it's back,' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."