Suzanne Somers wants Annie Leibovitz to shoot her nude for Playboy for her 75th birthday

Get ready to see Suzanne Somers in her birthday suit… her 75th birthday suit, to be exact.

The Three's Company star spoke to Access' Kit Hoover (virtually, per social distancing guidelines) about her recent photo shoot for People, which features Somers posing topless behind some well-placed weeds. "You do nude really well," Hoover commented, before asking Somers if she would consider posing for Playboy again. (Somers was famously featured in the magazine twice in the 1980s.) It seems Somers is rather open to the idea — provided a certain legendary photographer is involved.

"Maybe on my 75th birthday," Somers replied after thinking about it for a moment. "Actually, that would be really cool. I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday."

"I'm gonna make this happen. This is gonna happen," Hoover said immediately. Somers' 75th birthday is Oct. 16, 2021, so be on the lookout for that about a year and a half from now.

Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, also discussed how their lives have changed during the coronavirus quarantine: evidently, not very much.

"We have this very strange relationship," Hamel explained. "For over 40 years, we've not spent one night apart, and because we're in business together, we're together 24/7. So for 40 years, we have not been out of one another's sight. And when she goes into another room, I miss her." (Good thing neither of them have to stay in the guest house.)

