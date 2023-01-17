Cox said that critics of Rowling's comments about the trans community have been "a bit high and mighty."

Brian Cox has spoken in defense of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling following criticism of the famed author for controversial comments often labeled as transphobic.

"I don't like the way she's been treated, actually. I think she's entitled to her opinion, she's entitled to say what she feels," the 76-year-old Succession star said over the weekend on British talk show Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, per a Metro video. "As a woman, she's very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body. There's nobody better to say that, as a woman. So, I do feel that people have been a bit high and mighty about their own attitude toward J.K. Rowling."

Brian Cox in Succession; J.K. Rowling attends "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Brian Cox defended J.K. Rowling. | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rowling initially drew public ire in December 2019, when she tweeted in support of a British researcher, Maya Forstater, who was fired from the Centre for Global Development over anti-trans stances.

The author, 57, later tweeted about taking issue with the phrase "people who menstruate," and has regularly drawn criticism from LGBTQ community supporters for reiterating ideologies that have been linked to the trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) movement that often adopts the belief that trans women are not women.

Despite Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and organizations like GLAAD voicing opposition to Rowling's comments, stars like Helena Bonham Carter and Ralph Fiennes, both veterans of the Harry Potter franchise, have supported her right to express her opinion.

"J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings. It's about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centered human being," Fiennes said in a New York Times interview last year. "The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it's appalling. I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it's not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It's just a woman saying, 'I'm a woman and I feel I'm a woman and I want to be able to say that I'm a woman.' And I understand where she's coming from. Even though I'm not a woman."

EW has reached out to Cox for further comment.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.