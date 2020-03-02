Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard reveals he's been stalked by adult fans

Image zoom Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Life in the spotlight isn't always as glamorous as it seems, especially for child actors.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, 17, recently opened up about the dark side of fame, revealing that he's been stalked — on multiple occasions — by adult fans.

“When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting It," the actor told Mastermind magazine in a new interview. “Stranger Things had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?'”

In another incident, Wolfhard said, "I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless.”

Wolfhard, who also plays in the band Calpurnia, said overeager fans have impacted concerts too, and he's had to "stop shows because people were getting crushed." He compared these situations to when fellow Canadian performer Ryan Reynolds nearly got crushed by a barricade in Brazil.

Earlier this month, his Stranger Thing costar Millie Bobby Brown reflected on turning 16 and dealing with "inappropriate comments" in the past. In an Instagram video, Brown shared headlines that scrutinized her body or criticized her for dressing too adult.

"The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that," the actress said. "There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me."

Her Stranger Things costars Noah Schnapp and Yara Shahidi supported her in the comments, and Brown ended the post on a positive note, writing “I’ll always find a way to smile.”

Related content: