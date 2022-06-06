The former Disney Channel star was arrested in 2018 for allegedly trying to arrange sex with a person he thought was underage.

Stoney Westmoreland, the actor best known for appearing on the Disney Channel series Andi Mack, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after being arrested in 2018 and charged with trying to arrange sex with a person he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Westmoreland, 52, struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor. He had initially faced a potential 10-year prison sentence.

In addition to his prison term, Westmoreland will serve 10 years of supervised probation and have to register as a sex offender for 25 years, according to NBC News. His computer devices will be subject to random searches and he'll be restricted from contact with minors without adult supervision.

Westmoreland was arrested in Salt Lake City in December 2018 for allegedly trying to lure a minor into having sex. Police said he was actually communicating with an undercover officer posing as a teen on the app Grindr, and was arrested after attempting to make plans for a meetup.

Disney fired Westmoreland from Andi Mack, on which he played the title character's grandfather, in the wake of his arrest. His other screen credits include SWAT, Better Call Saul, Agents of SHIELD, and Scandal.

Westmoreland's attorney Wendy Lewis told TMZ that a doctor who evaluated her client concluded that Westmoreland thought the Grindr exchange was role playing with a fellow adult, and that he didn't really believe he was communicating with a 13-year-old.