The couple, who have been married since 2007, were the subject of infidelity rumors over the weekend.

Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie deny internet rumors that she had an affair: 'I don't know what y'all doin'

Steve Harvey wants everyone to know that there is no feud in his family.

While appearing at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday, the comedian kicked off his set by not-so-subtly addressing rumors about trouble in his marriage.

"Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine," Harvey told the crowd with a knowing tone. "Marjorie's fine. I don't know what y'all doing but find something else to do because we're fine. Lord have mercy."

As the crowd cheered and laughed in response, Harvey added, "Sometimes you wanna respond… But I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip."

Last week, unsubstantiated reports emerged that Marjorie Harvey, his wife of 16 years, was seeking a divorce after being caught in an extramarital affair. The story quickly picked up steam on social media and began circulating as a meme.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Taking a similar approach to her husband, Marjorie addressed the rumors without specifically naming them. On Sunday night, she posted a screenshot of an article titled "How to Handle Being Lied About" on Instagram.

"My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," she captioned the photo. "However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your loved ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."

Ned Nwoko, the Nigerian politician and philanthropist, also rose to the couple's defense with a statement of his own. In a Sunday Instagram post, he claimed he had spoken to the couple, who dispelled any rumors of marriage problems.

"Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate," Nwoko wrote. "We experience this practically everyday and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact him and he confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it's all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best."

Gossip about the Harvey's marriage may have been fueled by the recent controversy stirred up by a tweet from Steve's account asking followers to name comedians they "don't find funny at all." After receiving backlash for the "negative" tweet, the Family Feud host explained that the post was written by someone who handles his social media, as he prefers his posts to remain positive.

"My whole brand is to be motivational," Harvey said in an apology video. "I'm all about positivity; I would've never done nothing like that."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.