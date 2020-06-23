Steve Bing, movie producer and Elizabeth Hurley's ex, dies at 55

Steve Bing, a movie producer, philanthropist, and Elizabeth Hurley's ex, died on Monday at the age of 55.

Bing wrote the screenplay for 2003's Kangaroo Jack, produced films such as Get Carter and Every Breath, and was a financier on the Tom Hanks-starring Polar Express and 2007's Beowulf.

Authorities are investigating Bing's death after he was found at the bottom of a luxury apartment building in Century City, Calif., according to Deadline. A Los Angeles County Coroner spokesperson told People that a man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m. in a reported suicide, although a final determination for cause of death and identification of the deceased is pending.

Bing inherited $600 million from his grandfather, a real estate developer, when he was 18 and dropped out of Stanford University to break into Hollywood. Variety reported that Bing invested about $80 million into 2004's The Polar Express, and he also contributed large sums to Democratic causes.

Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Bing is the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son Damian; a 2002 DNA test proved his paternity despite Bing contesting the claim at the time. He is also the father of Kira Bonder, whom he had with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.