Stars we've lost in 2022
Remembering the celebrities who died this year.
Rae Allen
Rae Allen, best known for her memorable supporting roles in The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, died April 6 of natural causes at age 95. Her first major movie role came in the Oscar-nominated 1958 baseball comedy Damn Yankees, an adaptation of the stage production in which she also starred), and she went on to have recurring roles on television shows such as All in the Family, Soap, Seinfeld, and Grey's Anatomy, as well as minor roles in films like A League of Their Own and Stargate. Allen earned three Tony Award nominations throughout her career, and won Best Featured Actress in a Play for the 1971 production of And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little.
Bobby Rydell
Bobby Rydell, teen idol of the late-'50s and early-'60s, died April 5 at age 79. Known for his hits "Kissin' Time," "Wild One," and "Swingin' School," Rydell also starred in the 1963 musical Bye Bye Birdie opposite Ann-Margret. Throughout his career, Rydell racked up 34 Top 100 hits and sold over 25 million albums, making him one of the most successful acts of his era. His name became familiar to future generations thanks to the 1978 film Grease, which named Danny and Sandy's iconic high school after the crooner.
Marvin J. Chomsky
Marvin J. Chomsky, the prolific director and producer whose credits include the groundbreaking TV series Roots, Gunsmoke, and Star Trek, among others, died peacefully in his sleep on March 28. He was 92. An eight-time nominee, Chomsky has won Emmys for his work on the 1978 miniseries Holocaust, 1982 TV film Inside the Third Reich, and 1986 miniseries Peter the Great. In film, his expansive credits include Attica, Evel Knievel, Brotherhood of the Rose, The Deliberate Stranger, Tank, and more. In a statement, Chomsky's son, producer Peter Chomsky, remembered his father as an inspiration: "I am so proud of the work he did and hope he is remembered not only for his incredible contributions to our industry, but also for the stories he chose to tell about real events which helped to both entertain and inform his audience," Peter said. "He will always have a place in my heart and continue to motivate me day in and day out. He's the reason I aspire to find projects that can make a difference too… My dad really made a difference in our world and that is something very special!"
June Brown
June Brown, best known for playing the role of Dot Cotton in the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders, died April 3. She was 95. Following her first credited role in The Case of the Frightened Lady, Brown appeared in numerous films throughout the 70's and 80's including Sunday Bloody Sunday, Murder by Decree, The Prince and the Pauper, The Mambo Kings, and Bean. She joined the cast of EastEnders in 1985 and went on to be nominated for a Best Actress BAFTA for her work in 2009. In addition to film, Brown had a long career in television and theater. She was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the British Soap Awards in 2005 and in 2008, Brown was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire and Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2022.
Tabby and Bunny Diamond
Two members of the Mighty Diamonds, a pioneering reggae trio formed in 1969 that rose to prominence in the '70s, died within a few days of one another. Tabby Diamond (left), born Donald Shaw, was shot and killed outside his home in Kingston, Jamaica on Mar. 29 at age 66. Three days later, on April 1, Bunny Diamond (center), born Fitzroy Simpson, died April 1, at age 70. Both deaths were reported by the New York Times. Though Bunny Diamond's cause of death has yet to be determined, he was in declining health after suffering a stroke in 2015 and also had diabetes. Shaw and Simpson formed The Mighty Diamonds with their classmate Lloyd Ferguson, who went by Judge Diamond. The Mighty Diamonds are perhaps best known for their debut album, 1976's Right Time, regarded as a landmark in reggae music.
Estelle Harris
Estelle Harris, best known for her role as pushy sitcom mom Estelle Constanza on the Emmy-winning series Seinfeld, died April 2 from natural causes at the age of 93. She began her career in the 1970s, starring in several TV and radio commercials before making guest appearances on Law and Order, Night Court, and Brooklyn Bridge, among other TV shows. Harris joined Seinfeld in 1992, cementing her status as one of sitcom's most memorable matriarchs. Her TV son, Jason Alexander, remembered his "TV mama" and "one of my favorite people" on social media following news of her death, writing, "The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat." Harris' TV and film credits also include Married With Children, Mad About You, Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the Toy Story franchise, Stand and Deliver, and Odd Couple 2.
Paul Herman
Paul Herman, best known for playing club owner Peter "Beansie" Gaeta on The Sopranos and for his roles in mob films like Goodfellas and The Irishman, died March 29. He was 76. Herman's roles included appearances in films such as Once Upon a Time in America, The Last Temptation of Christ, American Hustle, Bullets Over Broadway, Goodfellas, Casino, The Irishman, and Silver Linings Playbook. In addition to his Sopranos role, he appeared in television shows such as Miami Vice, The Equalizer, and Entourage.
Tom Parker
Tom Parker, a singer for the British-Irish boy band the Wanted, died March 30 from stage-four brain cancer. He was 33. Parker's wife, actress Kelsey Parker (née Hardwick), said he passed "peacefully" with family by his side. The singer-songwriter announced his diagnosis in October 2020, sharing that he had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Parker formed the Wanted in 2009 with fellow members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes. The group split in 2014 after releasing three albums and several chart-topping hits, including "All Time Low" and "Glad You Came." The band also headlined the 2013 E! reality show The Wanted Life, centered on the making of their third album as they lived together in a Hollywood Hills home, which ran for one season.
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins, longtime Foo Fighters drummer, died March 25 at the age of 50. Hawkins joined the Grammy-nominated rock band in 1997 following the departure of William Goldsmith, making his studio debut in the group's 1999 third album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose. In addition to his work with Dave Grohl and Co., Hawkins released three albums with his side project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, including 2019's Get the Money. He recently starred in the band's 2022 horror comedy Studio 666. In their remembrance, the Foo Fighters said Hawkins' "musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us all forever."
William Hurt
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor best known for his roles in films such as Body Heat, Broadcast News, Children of a Lesser God, and A History of Violence, died March 13 from prostate cancer. Between 1985 and 1987, Hurt scored three consecutive Best Actor Oscar nominations, winning for his first, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Later in his career, the acclaimed actor joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, making his final film appearance in 2021's Black Widow.
Brent Renaud
Off to War and Last Chance High documentarian Brent Renaud was shot and killed in Irpin, Ukraine on March 13, when the vehicle he was traveling in was targeted by Russian forces. Renaud — a Directors Guild of America Award- and Documentary Emmy-nominated director — was in the war-torn region making a documentary about the global refugee crisis amid Vladimir Putin's attacks on the Ukrainian people.
Bobbie Nelson
Bobbie Nelson, sister of Willie Nelson and the original pianist and singer for the Willie Nelson and Family Band, died March 11 at the age of 91. Nelson was raised in Abbot, Texas, where she learned to play the piano as a child before joining her musical family as a teenager. Her brother Willie invited her to join the band in 1972 after signing with Atlantic Records. Nelson appeared on numerous albums, including Red Headed Stranger, Shotgun Willie, Stardust, To Lefty and From Willie. In 2007, she released her debut album Audiobiography. Along with her brother, Nelson was also the author of two books: a memoir titled Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band and a children's book called Sister, Brother, Family: An American Childhood in Music.
Emilio Delgado
Emilio Delgado, best known for playing Luis, owner of The Fix-It Shop on Sesame Street, died Mar. 10 at age 81. Credited with playing the longest running role for a Mexican-American on U.S. television, Delgado joined Sesame Street in 1971 and played Luis until 2016. Delgado originally ran the Fix-It Shop with Raul Julia, who joined the cast the same year he did, though Julia departed in 1972. Delgado had previously said he considered himself "one of the luckiest guys" to have been part of the beloved children's show.
Mitchell Ryan
Mitchell Ryan, a veteran character actor whose credits included the original Lethal Weapon, the gothic soap opera Dark Shadows, and the ABC sitcom Dharma & Greg, died March 4 of congestive heart failure. He was 88. In a career that spanned more than 50 years, Ryan appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, including such 1970s classics as The Friends of Eddie Coyle, popular hits like Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Golden Girls, and cult favorites including Hot Shots! Part Deux. He also played retired-general-turned-heroin-smuggler Peter McAllister in 1987's Lethal Weapon, memorably exiting the film in a massive explosion in an overturned car, and starred as Greg's eccentric, boozy father on Dharma & Greg. "Today a man becomes an actor by going to university and studying his craft. I came up in a different time," Ryan wrote in his 2021 memoir, Fall of a Sparrow. "I found my way in the school of hard knocks and the university that is the theater itself."
Johnny Brown
Johnny Brown, the actor, comedian, and singer best remembered for his role as housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on Good Times, died March 2 at age 84. Known as a versatile performer, an animated actor, and a skilled impressionist, Brown spent three seasons on the sketch comedy show Laugh-In in the early 1970s; writer Allan Manings later became a producer on Good Times and brought Brown over to the CBS sitcom. The actor joined the Norman Lear–produced show in 1975, midway through its second season, playing the oft-ridiculed superintendent Bookman. He also appeared in numerous other TV shows, including Maude, Night Gallery, and The Jeffersons.
John Stahl
John Stahl, the Scottish actor known for playing Rickard Karstark on Game of Thrones, died March 2 on the Scottish Isle of Lewis. He was 68. Stahl portrayed the treasonous Thrones character on the HBO series' second and third seasons, taking over the role from Steven Blount, who played Karstark in season 1. Stahl was also known for the Scottish soap opera Take the High Road (on which he starred from 1982 to 2003) and for his many appearances on stage in his native country. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl," the National Theatre of Scotland wrote on Twitter. "His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed."
Tim Considine
Tim Considine, an actor best known for his roles on The Adventures of Spin and Marty and My Three Sons, died March 3 at 81. Mystery fans will also recall that he brought beloved amateur sleuth Frank Hardy to the small screen in The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Applegate Treasure and The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Ghost Farm. Considine 's other screen credits included the TV shows Bonanza, The Fugitive, Medical Center, Gunsmoke, and The Smith Family and the films The Clown, Ray of Sunshine, The Daring Dobermans, and The Shaggy Dog.
Kirk Baily
Kirk Baily, the actor best known for playing the lunkheaded camp counselor Kevin "Ug" Lee on the Nickelodeon sitcom Salute Your Shorts, died Feb. 27 at 59. Salute Your Shorts aired for two seasons, from 1991 to 1993, and was one of Nickelodeon's first live-action comedy series. Based on Steve Slavkin's book Salute Your Shorts: Life at Summer Camp, it followed the rascals at Camp Anawanna as they engaged in various high jinks and vexed Ug in every way possible. Baily went on to appear in such films as 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, The Sixth Man, and Houseguest, and his other TV credits included Melrose Place, Star Trek: Voyager, and Felicity. Baily also found a niche as a voice actor, working on movies like Big Hero 6, Bumblebee, Frozen, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, as well as anime series like Trigun and Cowboy Bebop.
Ralph Ahn
Ralph Ahn, a character actor best known for portraying the largely silent but ever-insightful Tran on New Girl, died Feb. 26 at 95. Ahn appeared on six episodes of the Fox sitcom, including their 2018 series finale. "He gave so much with literally no lines," his costar Jake Johnson wrote in a tribute posted on social media. "I loved when he was on set." Ahn's other screen credits included Gilmore Girls, The Shield, The Golden Girls, ER, and Suddenly Susan.
Ned Eisenberg
Ned Eisenberg, a veteran character actor best known for his role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on the long-running crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27. He was 65. A New York native, Eisenberg began his career in theater, performing in Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Green Bird, and Golden Boy, among others, and co-founding the theater company Naked Angels in 1987. His film credits included Key Exchange, Last Man Standing, Head of State, World Trade Center, and Limitless, while his TV credits included The Equalizer, Miami Vice, 30 Rock, Bull, Mare of Easttown, The Blacklist, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The Amazing Jonathan
The Amazing Jonathan, the irreverent magician and stand-up comedian who was a longtime headliner on the Las Vegas Strip and a fixture on late-night TV, died Feb. 22 at 63 following a long battle with heart disease. Born Johnathan Edward Szeles in Detroit, the self-described "Freddy Krueger of comedy" got his start as a street magician in San Francisco and became known for shocking stunts like (seemingly) spiking his own tongue and sucking on his own dangling eyeball. He appeared on dozens of TV shows over the course of his career, including Comedy Central's One Night Stand and Premium Blend, Criss Angel's Mindfreak, HBO's Young Comedian's Special, and Late Night With David Letterman. Szeles had a popular residency at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas; performed for two presidents; co-created a game show called Ruckus with Merv Griffin; scored his own one-hour special, Wrong on Every Level; and was the subject of a 2019 Hulu film, The Amazing Johnathan Documentary.
Mark Lanegan
Mark Lanegan, the baritone-voiced grunge pioneer who fronted the rock band Screaming Trees and later served as a member of Queens of the Stone Age and the Gutter Twins, died Feb. 22 at 57. Formed in Ellensburg, Wash., in 1985, Screaming Trees were influential in the early grunge movement and released seven studio albums and five EPs before their dissolution in 2000. Lanegan also had a long solo career and published a memoir, Sing Backwards and Weep, in 2020.
Gary Brooker
Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman who co-wrote and sang the pro-rock band's biggest hit, "A Whiter Shade of Pale," died Feb. 19 at 76. "Gary's charisma was by no means confined to the stage," the band said in a statement. "He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary. He was notable for his individuality, integrity, and occasionally stubborn eccentricity." Brooker put out 13 albums with the band, but "A Whiter Shade of Pale" remained their most successful track and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998. Brooker also worked as a solo artist, collaborating with Eric Clapton, Bill Wyman, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and others.
Nightbirde
Nightbirde, a breakout contestant on season 16 of America's Got Talent, died after a battle with cancer. She was 31. Born Jane Marczewski, the Ohio native wowed judges of the NBC competition series in June 2021 with an audition of an original song, "It's Okay," that chronicled her battle with cancer in her lungs, spine, and liver, making it to the final live rounds before bowing out of the series to focus on her health after it took a turn for the worse. Nightbirde told the judges she had a "2 percent chance of survival" — "but 2 percent isn't 0 percent. 2 percent is something and I wish people knew how amazing it is, adding, "It's important that everyone knows that I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me."
Jamal Edwards
Jamal Edwards, an author, director, and music pioneer who helped launch the careers of notable British artists, including Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, and Jessie J, died on Feb. 20 after a sudden illness, his mother confirmed. Edwards began his career in entertainment in 2006, founding SmokeyBarz TV (SBTV) and highlighting rising talent that would become today's biggest global artists. An ambassador for Prince Charles' youth charity The Prince's Trust, Edwards received an MBE (Member of the British Empire) award for his contributions to music in 2014. Clarence House, the royal residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, remembered Edwards as "an inspiration to so many" on Twitter, while Ora wrote that "no words can describe how grateful I am to [have] been in your presence" on Instagram.
Lindsey Pearlman
Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress who appeared on General Hospital and Chicago Justice, was found dead in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 after going missing days before. She was 43. Authorities had asked the public for help locating her after she did not return home, causing concern among her family and friends. A Chicago native, Pearlman also had roles on the series Vicious, The Ms. Pat Show, Empire, Sneaky Pete, The Purge, American Housewife, and Selena: The Series.
David Brenner
Oscar-winning film editor David Brenner died suddenly on Feb. 17 at his home in West Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 59. Brenner shared his Oscar with co-editor Joe Hutshing for Oliver Stone's 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July; it was one of nine films he collaborated on with Stone. Brenner, who was working on James Cameron's much-anticipated Avatar sequels at the time of his death, cut some of Hollywood's biggest movies throughout his career, including both versions of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Independence Day, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and more.
Frank Pesce
Frank Pesce, a beloved character actor whose many credits included Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, Paradise Alley, and Flashdance, died Feb. 6 due to complications of dementia. He was 75. A New York City native, Pesce began his showbiz career in the late 1970s, landing guest roles on TV shows like Police Story and Kojak. He'd go on to appear on Knight Rider, The Greatest American Hero, Miami Vice, Matlock, and Who's the Boss? Pesce also had a fruitful film career, appear inRocky, American Gigolo, Creed, and 29th Street, a film inspired by his own life.
Ivan Reitman
Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters, died Feb. 12 in his sleep. He was 75. Reitman got his start in film in the mid-70s, producing two David Cronenberg movies before hitting it big with 1978's Animal House, which became the highest grossing comedy of its time. Reitman's directorial debut was 1979's Meatballs, featuring Bill Murray in his first starring role. The '80s and '90s brought a string of hits for Reitman including Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Junior, Space Jam, and Six Days, Seven Nights. Most recently Reitman produced the 2021 sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy and his son Jason carried on the Ghostbusters legacy with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Ian McDonald
Ian McDonald, a founding member of the rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, died at his home in New York on Feb. 9 at the age of 75. McDonald formed King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield, playing woodwinds and keys. He then went on to create Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi, picking up the guitar. McDonald stayed with Foreigner until 1980 and recently reunited with the group's surviving members in 2017 and 2018.
Betty Davis
Betty Davis, whose singing and songwriting informed generations of performers, died Feb. 9. She was 65. After graduating from New York's Fashion Institute of Technology, Davis worked as a model for Wilhelmina and became one of the first Black models to be featured in the magazines Glamour and Seventeen. She became a duel force in singing and modeling, bringing her visionary performance skills to the studio and becoming one of the first Black women to write, arrange, and produce her own albums. Most recently, her music was featured in television shows such as Orange Is the New Black, Girlboss, Mixed-ish, and High Fidelity.
Douglas Trumbull
Douglas Trumbull, the visual effects innovator known for his work on films including 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Blade Runner, died Feb. 7, at 79. Born in Los Angeles, Trumbull got his start working at Graphic Films and was brought on to work on 2001 after cold-calling director Stanley Kubrick. In addition to his work on some of sci-fi's most iconic films, Trumbull contributed to VFX on Silent Running, The Andromeda Strain, and Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and the Natalie Wood movie Brainstorm. He also served as executive producer on Harlan Ellison's 1973 sci-fi series The Starlost and its 1980s telefilm, created Universal Studios' Back to the Future: The Ride simulator, and pioneered numerous film tools, such as motion-control photography and miniature compositing.
Monica Vitti
Monica Vitti, an Italian actress best known for starring in Michelangelo Antonioni's L'Avventura, La Notte, and L'Eclisse, died at age 90. Born in Rome, she started her career in theater, touring Germany as a member of an Italian acting troupe, but she appeared in Italian television shows throughout the 1950s. Vitti also starred in two English-language films: 1966's Modesty Blaise and the 1979 romantic comedy An Almost Perfect Affair, which was shot at the Cannes Film Festival. She won a career Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 1995 in celebration of her work.
Moses J. Moseley
Moses J. Moseley, an actor known for playing one of Michonne's zombie companions on the popular AMC series The Walking Dead, was found dead in Stockbridge, Ga., near Atlanta, on Jan. 26. He was 31. Moseley appeared on six episodes of TWD from 2012 to 2015, as the undead version of Mike, the boyfriend of Danai Gurira's Michonne, whom she kept by her side — minus his arms and jaw — as one of her "pets." Moseley appeared with Gurira and Theshay West on the cover of EW in August 2012. His other screen credits included HBO's Watchmen, USA's Queen of the South, and the films The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies.
Cheslie Kryst
Miss USA 2019 and Extra correspondent Cheslie Kryst died Jan. 30. She was 30. Authorities say Kryst died after jumping from a 60-story building in New York City. Kryst, an attorney, was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in May 2019. She and three other women — Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America) Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) — became the first group of Black women to hold the titles in a single year.
Howard Hesseman
Howard Hesseman, beloved for his sitcom roles in WKRP in Cincinnati and Head of the Class, died Jan. 29 in Los Angeles due to complications from colon surgery. He was 81. Hesseman first made his mark in TV with his role as radio disc jockey Johnny Fever in CBS' WKRP in Cincinnati, which garnered him two Emmy nominations. He went on to star in other notable shows, including the original One Day at a Time, The Rockford Files, Laverne & Shirley, and The Bob Newhart Show before appearing in recent titles like Fresh Off the Boat, CSI, Psych, and That 70's Show. Hesseman also forayed into film, starring in This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Gridlock'd (1997), Doctor Detroit (1983), Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985), Clue (1985), Flight of the Navigator (1986), and most recently, Martian Child (2007), Halloween II (2009), and Wild Oats (2016).
Sister Janet Mead
Sister Janet Mead, a Catholic nun who became an unlikely pop star with a chart-topping rock version of the Lord's Prayer in 1974, died Jan. 26 in her native Adelaide, Australia, after suffering from cancer, the Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide confirmed. Her age was reported to be 83 or 84. Mead's rendition of the Lord's Prayer sold more than two million copies worldwide, reaching no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and scoring a Grammy nomination for "Best Inspirational Performance." (She lost the award to Elvis Presley.) Mead was known for her "Rock Masses" in Adelaide, where she encouraged her congregation to play instruments and sing in the style of the era's popular music. The success of her Lord's Prayer recording led to two albums, With You I Am and A Rock Mass, but Mead resisted publicity and calls to continue her music career, preferring to focus on ministry. "It was a complete shock when publicity... came my way," she told Sydney's Daily Telegraph in 1999. "Because I'd resolved to use all my powers to continue with the work I was doing rather than be sidetracked by the superficial kind of success that I was experiencing, it was very, very difficult."
Vachik Mangassarian
Vachik Mangassarian, a character actor who appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., died of COVID-19 related complications at age 78. Mangassarian's big break came in 1978's The South's Shark and he went on to appear in shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm; NCIS: Los Angeles; The Fall Guy; Murder, She Wrote; Murphy Brown; NYPD Blue; and more. His best known role came when he appeared on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Qasim Zaghlul, an architect who attended a party with Skye (Chloe Bennett) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen).
Thierry Mugler
Fashion designer Thierry Mugler, known for his futuristic designs in the '80s and '90s, died Jan. 23. He was 73. Born Manfred Thierry Mugler in Strasbourg, France in 1948, Mugler began designing clothes in 1971, eventually opening up his own Paris boutique seven years later. His broad-shouldered, '40s-inspired clothing bore touches of science fiction and he continued to produce extravagant shows into the '90s. In 1992, Mugler designed the fashions for George Michael's "Too Funky" video and the following year he created the black dress worn by Demi Moore in Indecent Proposal. Though he left fashion in 2002, Mugler served as Beyoncé's artistic advisor in 2009, designing her costumes for her "I Am...World Tour." More recently, he designed Kim Kardashian's show-stopping Met Gala outfit in 2019.
Louie Anderson
Louie Anderson — TV star, stand-up comedian, and former Family Feud host — died Jan. 21, due to complications from cancer at age 68. In recent years, Anderson starred on FX's Baskets as Christine Baskets, mother of twins played by Zach Galifianakis. He won an Emmy for the role in 2016. Last year's Coming 2 America was his final film appearance.
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf, the singer behind the 1977 Bat Out of Hell rock opera album, died Jan. 20, at the age of 74. Born Marvin Lee Oday, Meat Loaf released numerous hit songs, including "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." He famously played the role of Eddie opposite Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon in the 1975 rock musical comedy The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Hardy Krüger
German actor Hardy Krüger died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Jan. 19 at age 93, according to his literary agent Peter Kaefferlein. The performer is perhaps best known for his work in the 1957 British film The One That Got Away, and for deserting from the Nazi army during World War II. He later continued to appear in war-focused films throughout the 1970s, including Barry Lyndon (1975), A Bridge Too Far (1977), and The Wild Geese (1978).
Dick Halligan
Dick Halligan, a founding member of the jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears, died Jan. 18 of natural causes. He was 78. EW confirmed his death through a rep for the musician's daughter, Shana. Born in Troy, N.Y. in 1943, Halligan formed the band in 1967 with Al Kooper, Jim Fielder, Fred Lipsius, Randy Brecker, Jerry Weiss, Steve Katz and Bobby Colomby. A multi-instrumentalist, Halligan played trombone on Blood, Sweat & Tear's first album, but shifted to keyboards and flute for the following three before leaving the band in 1971. Throughout the '70s and '80s Halligan composed and arranged music for several films, including the Chuck Norris movies A Force of One and The Octagon. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his son-in-law, Eric, his grandson, Otis, and his stepson, Buddy.
Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel died on Jan. 19 at age 37 in a skiing accident. Ulliel was a well-known name in France, working with some of the industry's top actors and directors, including Bertrand Bonello's 2015 biopic Saint Laurent where he played the French fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent. His breakout performances included roles in Jean-Pierre Jeunet's A Very Long Engagement, Bertrand Tavernier's La Princesse de Montpensier, and Xavier Dolan's It's Only the End of The World, which won the actor a César Award in 2017 for his starring role alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux. He made his English-language debut in 2007's Hannibal Rising and stars alongside Oscar Isaac in Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series.
André Leon Talley
André Leon Talley, whose keen eye and sharp wit served the pages of Vogue for more than 40 years, died Jan. 18 at age 73. Born in 1948 in Washington, D.C., André Leon Talley, or ALT, was raised in North Carolina by his elegant grandmother who inspired in him an early love for fashion. Under the stewardship of current EIC Anna Wintour, Talley became Vogue's creative director, from 1988 to 1995, and was editor-at-large from 1998 to 2013. Additionally he acted as a fashion advisor to the Obamas in 2008, introducing Michelle Obama to the designer Jason Wu, who went on to design her inaugural gown.
Yvette Mimieux
The 1960s star of hits such as The Time Machine and Where the Boys Are died Jan. 8 at the age of 80. Her other major titles include Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Toys in the Attic, Joy in the Morning, and TV series The Most Deadly Game. She originated the role of Clara Johnson in Light in the Piazza opposite Olivia de Havilland as her mother. The film went on to be adapted into a Broadway musical. Mimieux was also a writer, penning TV movies such as Hit Lady and Lady Boss, which she also starred in.
Wavy Navy Pooh
Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh, best known for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)," died Jan. 14 at the age of 28 from a reported drive-by shooting. Born Shandler Beaubien, the rapper has released two albums, 2020's Murder is a Major Issue and 2021's Endangered, as well as the singles "Gang Gang," "Guwop," "Slidin," and "Money On My Head," with his record label, Quality Control Music.
Jordan Cashmyer
Jordan Cashmyer, who starred in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant, died in her native Maryland at the age of 26, her mother Jessica confirmed on Jan. 16. Cashmyer appeared in the fifth season of 16 and Pregnant in 2014, which chronicled her struggles with finding employment and housing while she was pregnant with her daughter, Genevieve "Evie," with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. Prior to her death, Cashmyer, who struggled with addiction, celebrated one year of sobriety in January 2021.
Fred Parris
Fred Parris, the leader of the doo-wop group the Five Satins who penned their signature hit "In the Still of the Night," died Jan. 13 after a brief illness. He was 85. Parris co-founded the group in his hometown of New Haven, Conn., in 1954, and wrote the 1956 classic's lyrics while on guard duty at a U.S. Army base in Philadelphia. The Five Satins recorded "In the Still of the Night" in the basement of a New Haven church, a modest start for a song that would become one of the most enduringly popular of its era. "I never expected it to have so much of an impact," Parris recalled in a 2014 interview with the New Haven Register. "I didn't know if they were going to listen to it 15 minutes later, let alone 50 years… The song has been real good to me."
Rosa Lee Hawkins
Rosa Lee Hawkins, a member of the musical girl group the Dixie Cups, died Jan. 11 due to complications from surgery. She was 76. The Dixie Cups originally consisted of Hawkins and her sister Barbara Ann, along with their cousin Joan Marie Johnson, and were known for a string of hits in the mid-1960s. Their song "Chapel of Love" hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964, and the group released the first popular version of "Iko Iko" the following year. Hawkins and her sister continued to perform together over the following decades, even after Johnson's death in 2011.
Clint Arlis
Clint Arliss, a contestant on season 11 of The Bachelorette, died Jan. 11 at age 34. Arlis' fellow contestant Nick Viall, who ultimately won their season, remembered Arlis as "a very kind, unique, and talented person," while Kaitlyn Bristowe, the woman whose heart they vied for, called his death an "absolute tragedy."
Maria Ewing
Maria Ewing, a renowned opera singer and the mother of actress Rebecca Hall, died Jan. 9 at the age of 71. Born in 1950 and the youngest of four, Ewing — the daughter of a white Dutch mother and African-American father — made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1976 via Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro). She continued to perform at the Met, culminating in 96 performances that concluded with her role as Marie in Berg's 1997 opera Wozzeck. Ewing met her future husband, Peter Hall, in 1978 while performing in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte at Britain's Glyndebourne Festival. Hall would go on to direct Ewing in muliple performances throughout her career, including 1986's Salome at the LA Opera and 1987's Nozze.
Robert Durst
Robert Durst, the enigmatic New York real estate scion who was convicted of murdering his best friend to prevent her from telling authorities she helped cover up his wife's killing, and whose participation in the high-profile true-crime miniseries The Jinx helped seal his fate, died in custody Jan. 10, at 78, while serving a life sentence. In addition to being convicted in the execution-style slaying of his close confidante Susan Berman in 2000, Durst was long suspected of foul play in the mysterious disappearance of his wife, Kathleen (née McCormack), in New York in 1982, and the death and dismemberment of his neighbor Morris Black in Texas later that year. In one of the most shocking and consequential moments in true-crime television, The Jinx ended with a hot-mic bombshell in which Durst could be heard muttering to himself in the bathroom, "That's it, you're caught," and saying he "killed them all, of course."
Bob Saget
Bob Saget, actor and comedian who found success as Danny Tanner on Full House and as host of America's Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9. He was 65. Saget, whose wholesome, family-friendly image belied his rather off-color stand-up comedy, often used this dichotomy between his public personas to comedic effect in cameos in Half Baked, Entourage, and The Aristocrats. In addition to returning to the Tanner household for the Fuller House reboot, Saget also narrated all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother, playing the older version of protagonist Ted Mosby. On Jan. 9, Saget was found unresponsive by security guards in a Ritz Carlton in Orlando and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the sheriff and fire departments. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three children.
Dwayne Hickman
Dwayne Hickman, the TV executive and actor best known for his role as girl-infatuated teen Dobie Gillis in the CBS sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, died on Jan. 9 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Hickman began his career with minor roles in films like Captain Eddie and The Happy Years before foraying into television, starring in The Lone Ranger, The Loretta Young Show, and The Bob Cummings Show. His most memorable role came as Dobie Gillis, a high school teen who aspired to popularity, success, and the attention of beautiful girls in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. Hickman returned to his CBS roots in the late 1970s as a network executive, overseeing the development of shows like M*A*S*H, Maude, and Sister, Sister.
Michael Lang
Michael Lang, concert promoter and producer who co-created the 1969 Woodstock festival, died Jan. 8. He was 77. Born in Brooklyn, Lang moved to Woodstock, N.Y. where he met Artie Kornfeld. Together they developed the idea of a festival to commemorate the social movements of the 1960s. With Kornfeld and partners John P. Roberts and Joel Rosenman, Lang organized the planning of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, held from Aug. 15-18 on the farm of Max Yasgur. Lang was portrayed by Jonathan Groff in the 2009 Ang Lee film Taking Woodstock.
Marilyn Bergman
Marilyn Bergman, the songwriter who penned the lyrics for such iconic tunes as "The Way We Were" and "The Windmills of Your Mind" with her husband, Alan Bergman, died Jan. 8 of respiratory failure in Los Angeles. She was 93. The Bergmans were a decorated songwriting team, winning three Academy Awards, two Grammys, and four Emmys, among many other honors, and writing many popular songs including the Neil Diamond-Streisand duet "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," "It Might Be You" from Tootsie, and the themes from the sitcoms Maude, Alice, and Good Times. Marilyn Bergman was also the first woman on the board of directors of the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) and was later elected president and chairman, holding the position from 1994 to 2009.
Sidney Poitier
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier — who paved the way for Black stars in Hollywood by becoming the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar — died Jan. 7. After his death, stars who walked in his footsteps (like Whoopi Goldberg and Viola Davis) paid tribute to the 94-year-old's impactful career that included roles in movies Lilies of the Field, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night. "No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life," Davis said. "The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!!"