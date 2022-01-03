Stars we've lost in 2022

Sister Janet Mead, a Catholic nun who became an unlikely pop star with a chart-topping rock version of the Lord's Prayer in 1974, died Jan. 26 in her native Adelaide, Australia, after suffering from cancer, the Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide confirmed. Her age was reported to be 83 or 84. Mead's rendition of the Lord's Prayer sold more than two million copies worldwide, reaching no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and scoring a Grammy nomination for "Best Inspirational Performance." (She lost the award to Elvis Presley.) Mead was known for her "Rock Masses" in Adelaide, where she encouraged her congregation to play instruments and sing in the style of the era's popular music. The success of her Lord's Prayer recording led to two albums, With You I Am and A Rock Mass, but Mead resisted publicity and calls to continue her music career, preferring to focus on ministry. "It was a complete shock when publicity... came my way," she told Sydney's Daily Telegraph in 1999. "Because I'd resolved to use all my powers to continue with the work I was doing rather than be sidetracked by the superficial kind of success that I was experiencing, it was very, very difficult."