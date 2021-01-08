Stars we've lost in 2021

Apted, the British filmmaker known for directing the long-running Up documentary series and Oscar-nominated features including Coal Miner's Daughter and Gorillas in the Mist, died Jan. 8, at 79.

He first rose to prominence for his work on the groundbreaking Up films, which followed the lives of 14 Brits from different class backgrounds over the course of 56 years, in seven-year increments. Apted was a researcher on the first installment, 1964's Seven Up, and helmed the rest, concluding with 63 Up in 2019.

In a career spanning genres and decades, he directed features including Nell, The World Is Not Enough, Stardust, Gorky Park, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Apted also served as president of the Directors Guild of America from 2003 to 2009 and received the organization's Robert B. Aldrich Achievement Award in 2013.