Stars we lost in 2019

Maureen Lee Lenker
January 02, 2019 at 07:33 PM EST
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Curb Your Enthusiasm&nbsp;</em>actor <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2019/01/02/bob-einstein-dead-curb-your-enthusiasm-super-dave-actor-dies/">died Jan. 2</a> at the age of 76.&nbsp;Einstein played Marty Funkhouser, a longtime friend who vexes&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/11/15/larry-david-mean-tweets-outtakes-jimmy-kimmel/">Larry David</a>&nbsp;in nearly two dozen episodes of the HBO comedy since making his debut in season 4. His last appearance came in the most recent season. (He was slated to be part of the upcoming 10th season but could not participate due to his declining health.)</p> <p>His other credits include&nbsp;<em>Roseanne,</em>&nbsp;<em>Ocean&rsquo;s Thirteen</em>, and&nbsp;<em>Arrested Development</em>, the latter of which he appeared in several episodes as the &ldquo;surrogate&rdquo; for an imprisoned George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor).</p>
Bob Einstein

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p>One&nbsp;half of the legendary 1970s pop duo Captain &amp; Tennille, Dragon <a href="https://ew.com/music/2019/01/02/daryl-dragon-dead-captain-and-tennille-singer-dies/">died Jan. 2 at the age of 76</a>.&nbsp;Dragon&rsquo;s ex-wife and musical partner,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/books/toni-tennille-opens-up-about-the-captain-daryl-dragon-marriage-sex-and-split/">Toni Tennille</a>, was reportedly by his side at the time of his death. Before becoming a star in his own right, Dragon was a keyboardist for the Beach Boys.&nbsp;Later, Tennille and&nbsp;Dragon&nbsp;began collaborating and producing hits like &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Muskrat-Love/dp/B00H59HXTU?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00H59HXTU&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;ascsubtag=1cf6671e266fb64f494a49fdf2f1d84f">Muskrat Love</a>,&rdquo; &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shop-Around/dp/B001NTNJ0U?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B001NTNJ0U&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;ascsubtag=1cf6671e266fb64f494a49fdf2f1d84f">Shop Around</a>,&rdquo; and &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/That-More-Performed-Captain-Tennille/dp/B01LZLO93N?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B01LZLO93N&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;ascsubtag=1cf6671e266fb64f494a49fdf2f1d84f">Do That to Me One More Time.&#8221;</a> &nbsp;In 1976, they won a Grammy for &ldquo;Love Will Keep Us Together.&rdquo;</p>
Daryl Dragon

Harry Langdon/Getty Images
<p>The WWE personality known as &#8220;Mean Gene&#8221; <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2019/01/02/wwe-personality-mean-gene-okerlund-dies-at-76/">died on Jan. 2 at the age of 76</a>.&nbsp;Okerlund, who was nicknamed &ldquo;Mean Gene&rdquo; by wrestler-turned-Minnesota-governor Jesse &ldquo;The Body&rdquo; Ventura, started out his broadcasting career by interviewing the stars of the Minnesota-based American Wrestling Association in the &rsquo;80s before moving to the World Wrestling Federation (later renamed WWE) in 1984. He was also a ringside commentator and an occasional musician. He sang the national anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985 and even contributed&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fgfXGPeX24">a cover of &ldquo;Tutti Frutti&rdquo;</a>&nbsp;to WWE&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>The Wrestling Album</em>&nbsp;that same year.</p>
Gene Okerlund

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
