Stars we lost in 2019

Bob Einstein
The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor died Jan. 2 at the age of 76. Einstein played Marty Funkhouser, a longtime friend who vexes Larry David in nearly two dozen episodes of the HBO comedy since making his debut in season 4. His last appearance came in the most recent season. (He was slated to be part of the upcoming 10th season but could not participate due to his declining health.)
His other credits include Roseanne,Ocean’s Thirteen, and Arrested Development, the latter of which he appeared in several episodes as the “surrogate” for an imprisoned George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor).
Daryl Dragon
One half of the legendary 1970s pop duo Captain & Tennille, Dragon died Jan. 2 at the age of 76. Dragon’s ex-wife and musical partner, Toni Tennille, was reportedly by his side at the time of his death. Before becoming a star in his own right, Dragon was a keyboardist for the Beach Boys. Later, Tennille and Dragon began collaborating and producing hits like “Muskrat Love,” “Shop Around,” and “Do That to Me One More Time.” In 1976, they won a Grammy for “Love Will Keep Us Together.”
Gene Okerlund
The WWE personality known as “Mean Gene” died on Jan. 2 at the age of 76. Okerlund, who was nicknamed “Mean Gene” by wrestler-turned-Minnesota-governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura, started out his broadcasting career by interviewing the stars of the Minnesota-based American Wrestling Association in the ’80s before moving to the World Wrestling Federation (later renamed WWE) in 1984. He was also a ringside commentator and an occasional musician. He sang the national anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985 and even contributed a cover of “Tutti Frutti” to WWE’s The Wrestling Album that same year.
