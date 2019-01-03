Stars we lost in 2019

The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor died Jan. 2 at the age of 76. Einstein played Marty Funkhouser, a longtime friend who vexes Larry David in nearly two dozen episodes of the HBO comedy since making his debut in season 4. His last appearance came in the most recent season. (He was slated to be part of the upcoming 10th season but could not participate due to his declining health.)

His other credits include Roseanne, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Arrested Development, the latter of which he appeared in several episodes as the “surrogate” for an imprisoned George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor).