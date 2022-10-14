Josh Segarra, Daniela Nieves, and more stars share the joys of Latinx art

Alfonso Herrera: ¡Qué viva México!

For actor Alfonso Herrera, depicting his own community is an important and joyous part of his career. Born and raised in Mexico, it is important for his community's stories to be told, which is why he loves the upcoming film ¡Qué viva México!. Directed by Luis Estrada, the film is about a man who travels with his family to his hometown after grandfather's death. "He always talks about who we are as a society, who we are as a country, the vicious things and the virtues of our society," Herrera says about Estrada. He also highlights Octavio Paz's essay "The Labyrinth of Solitude" as a piece of writing that grounds the film and was very valuable to their process while making the film.