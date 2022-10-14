Josh Segarra, Daniela Nieves, and more stars share the joys of Latinx art
Who doesn't want more joy?
Storytelling has the power to make us laugh, cry, and more. From the movies we watch consistently for comfort to the new stories we add to our lists of favorites each year, everyone understands the power art has. When it comes to art about underrepresented communities, there are often fewer stories for folks to see themselves in, let only find happiness in. We asked actors, including Rafael L. Silva and Jaina Lee Ortiz, to share what art from and about the Latinx community that brings them joy.
Daniela Nieves: Selena Quintanilla
"Everything about Selena is super inspiring," Vampire Academy star Daniela Nieves says. The Mexican-American singer is an icon who made an impact on the industry as a musician and that resonates with many entertainers, including Nieves. "She's such a significant representation of the Latino community," she adds. From the emotional reaction people have to seeing her performances and hearing her songs to Jennifer Lopez's beloved performance of the singer in the 1997 biopic, it all inspires Nieves.
Josh Segarra: John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo, whose accomplished career includes success on Broadway and film, has been and still is an inspiration to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Josh Segarra. "I did monologues of his to get into college," Segarra shares. The actor remembers seeing Leguizamo in films like Too Wong Foo, Moulin Rouge, and Super Mario Bros. "I got to shake his hand and he'e just a really awesome dude. I hope he knows that he's influencing a bunch of us out here," he adds.
Rafael L. Silva: Biutiful
One of the leading men of 911: Lone Star, Rafael L. Silva loved seeing Javier Bardem "do his thing" in the 2010 psychological thriller Biutiful for several reasons. One being that it is the very talented Bardem in the role of a father who just wants to take care of his family, but also because it is a great film with a Latinx lead, which is still a rarity. "I feel like I'm on top of the world," he says about seeing Latinx actors as leads in movies and on TV. It doesn't happen nearly enough, but he absolutely loves to see it.
Jaina Lee Ortiz: Stand-Up Comedy
Station 19 lead Jaina Lee Ortiz had been getting her joy from the stage, stand-up comedy specifically. "It takes a lot of courage to get on stage and make people laugh," she says. She points to her friends Sasha Merci and Edgar Rivera as examples of comedians who are taking on the challenge of entertaining through jokes and providing art that makes people laugh. "I love watching those Latinx artists really thrive," she adds.
Alfonso Herrera: ¡Qué viva México!
For actor Alfonso Herrera, depicting his own community is an important and joyous part of his career. Born and raised in Mexico, it is important for his community's stories to be told, which is why he loves the upcoming film ¡Qué viva México!. Directed by Luis Estrada, the film is about a man who travels with his family to his hometown after grandfather's death. "He always talks about who we are as a society, who we are as a country, the vicious things and the virtues of our society," Herrera says about Estrada. He also highlights Octavio Paz's essay "The Labyrinth of Solitude" as a piece of writing that grounds the film and was very valuable to their process while making the film.
Paulina Chávez: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez
For Fate: The Winx Saga star Paulina Chávez, joy and inspiration come to her from the pages of Erika L. Sánchez's book I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. "It deals with growing up, it deals with grief, and wanting more out of life than to just stay in your small town," Chávez says when asked about the book. As a young Latinx actor, she relates because Chávez knows you can do anything you want if you set your mind on that goal. She also wants folks to keep an eye out for its adaptation, which is coming to Netflix as a film directed by America Ferrera.
Aaron Dominguez: Music
Aaron Dominguez, who has appeared in Only Murders in the Building and The Inspection, has always had music as a part of his life. "I come from a performing arts background from my family, I've been privileged to kind of ebb and flow between performing and music," Dominguez says. While his taste includes jazz to alternative rock to pop, hip hop was his biggest influence growing up. Jay-Z, Tupac, and Biggie Smalls are a few of the artists that inspired him. Latinx artists that currently bring him joy includes Omar Apollo, Rosalía, and Bad Bunny. "He's the hottest artist in the world and in the U.S., and he's Spanish-speaking," he says about Bad Bunny. "He's really put us on for everybody."
Maia Reficco: María Elena Walsh
María Elena Walsh was an Argentine artist who achieved so much and inspired many generations of people. "She was a huge part of not only my childhood, but like every little Argentinian kid's childhood," says Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Maia Reficco. Walsh was a composer, author, and singer-songwriter. "She also truly moved so many different generations, and she was an openly queer Argentine artist," she says, "What she represented made me feel [connected] to where I was from and the environment that I grew up in."
