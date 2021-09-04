Stanley Tucci reveals he was diagnosed with cancer 3 years ago

For the first time, Stanley Tucci has opened up about being treated for cancer. The actor revealed a previously-undisclosed diagnosis in a new interview, saying he was successfully treated for the disease three years ago.

The Devil Wears Prada star told Vera magazine that he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue, explaining, "It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible."

Tucci's wife Kate died of breast cancer in 2009, at age 47. The couple had been married since 1995 and had three children together, twins Nicolo and Isabel and daughter Camilla.

"The kids were great, but it was hard for them," Tucci told Vera. "I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins' high school graduation."

Stanley Tucci visits Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2018 in New York City. Stanley Tucci in 2018 | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

He added that the cancer is unlikely to return (while "touching wood with both hands," the article notes) and reflected on his mindset after the illness. "[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time," he said. "I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done."

Last year, Tucci reflected on Kate's death in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, saying it was "still hard after 11 years."

"You never stop grieving," the actor said. "And it will always be hard. But you can't let it... and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."

Tucci can currently be seen in the 9/11 drama Worth alongside Michael Keaton, which debuted on Netflix Friday.