Stanley Tucci is crediting his wife, Felicity Blunt, and his Devil Wears Prada costar and sister-in-law, Emily Blunt, for helping him through his battle with oral cancer.

Tucci told Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown that he was "shocked" when he received the diagnosis in 2017 and was reluctant to undergo treatment. Fortunately, Felicity convinced him to undergo the "brutal" and "awful" sessions of high-dose radiation.

"I was so afraid, but Felicity was very insistent," he said. "I mean, they had to drag me, kicking and screaming, but now, I wouldn't be around if I hadn't done that [treatment]."

Much of his hesitation stemmed from watching his late wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, endure her own battle with breast cancer, which led them to travel "all over the world trying to find a cure for her" before she died from the illness in 2009.

He added, "So when I got it, I was completely shocked. I was terrified, absolutely terrified."

The treatment took a toll on the star, who eventually had to rely on a feeding tube.

"I lost 35 pounds," he said. "I couldn't eat. I had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you-know-what and smelled like you-know-what. And it took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again."

When Tucci first shared news of his condition in 2021, he revealed a tumor had been found at the base of his tongue that was too big to operate on.

During his interview with Geist, Tucci — who currently stars in the Amazon Prime series Citadel —also offered an update on his travel series Searching for Italy.

After two seasons of documenting cuisine throughout different regions of the country, he feels he owes his fanbase more episodes.

"It makes them so happy," he shared. "People all the time on the street everywhere I go, they're, like, 'I can't tell you how much I loved that. And we're in Italy because of you. We got married in Italy because of you.'"

Tucci married Blunt in Italy in 2012, years after the two first met at the premiere of Devil Wears Prada in 2006. The couple has two children.

