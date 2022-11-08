Watch Spice Girls reunite and dance to 'Say You'll Be There' for Geri Halliwell's 50th birthday

Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl.

Over the weekend, four of the five original Spice Girls reunited for celebrate former member Geri Halliwell's 50th birthday, and thankfully the nostalgic moment was captured on video for fans to relive over and over again.

On Monday, David Beckham shared the video on Instagram featuring his wife Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Posh Spice dancing to the 1996 hit song "Say You'll Be There" with Melanie Chisholm a.k.a. Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton a.k.a. Baby Spice, and birthday girl Halliwell a.k.a. Ginger Spice as they relived their former days as a girl group.

"Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls," David wrote in the caption. "❤️ A friendship for Life ❤️" He also shouted out the missing fifth member, Melanie Brown, who was not in attendance. "@officialmelb you were missed ❤️."

On Sunday, Victoria shared her own tribute to Halliwell on Instagram with two photos from the party — the first features Victoria posing with Bunton and Chisholm, and the second shows her hugging Bunton. "Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic 💕 xx VB," she wrote in the caption.