Joe Jonas reveals Sophie Turner only agreed to date him if he binged every Harry Potter movie

It's normal to have standards when it comes to dating, and for Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner those standards include knowing all there is to know about Harry Potter. From the House Stark to the House of Gryffindor, we must stan her taste. Turner's now-husband Joe Jonas recently dished a story to James Corden on The Late Late Show about how he was up for the challenge.

No word yet on what house Jonas is, though.

"Sophie, she said, 'Look, if we're going to get married' — and it was actually, 'If you're going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potters,'" Jonas said over Zoom. "Because every Christmas, for those of you that are watching that don't know, every Christmas in the U.K. they just stream and play Harry Potter, all of them. So I watched them all, I fell in love with it."

During the quarantine, Jonas said the couple — who tied the knot last year — have been building Legos based off of their favorite franchises, including a Hogwarts castle of more than 7,000 pieces. Jonas showed off the finished product in a TikTok video.

They've also built Lego sets of another franchise that harkens back to the very same stipulation Turner had for her future hubby. After Jonas accepted the Harry Potter binge, he shot back at Turner that she had to watch one of his favorites: Lord of the Rings.

"And I was like, 'Well, look, my rule is that you have to watch Lord of the Rings.' So we've been binge-watching Lord of the Rings during this time and building the Legos that go with the movies, which is quite fun."

Jonas and Turner are both in the spotlight during the quarantine despite the Hollywood standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Turner stars in the Quibi show Survive alongside actor Corey Hawkins, a show that is among the first 0n the brand new streaming service that launched April 6. And Jonas wasn't too far behind on the Quibi train. He's the host of travel series Cup of Joe, which debuted on the service April 27. Jonas will also be a part of the Jonas Brothers follow-up documentary Happiness Continues.

