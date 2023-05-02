Sophie Turner loves her 2-year-old daughter, Willa, who she shares with husband Joe Jonas. But she would greatly appreciate it if you would delete any clips of the tot that recently showed up on Instagram.

On Monday morning, Turner, 27, accidentally posted a video of her daughter to her Instagram story, only to quickly delete it and issue a heartfelt apology. The Game of Thrones star and mother of two has long championed her children's right to privacy, making this slip-up a surprising deviation from her typical protectiveness.

Expressing her regret over the incident, Turner wrote, "Earlier today, I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories. We have always advocated for our kids' rights to privacy, so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for."

She continued, "Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video."

Turner and Jonas, 33, have largely kept their children out of the public eye since welcoming Willa, their first daughter, in July 2020. They've also kept the name of their second daughter a complete secret, nearly two years later. Both former child stars, the couple are determined to give their kids the opportunity to grow up outside the pressures of fame. Even if that means keeping the public from seeing their daughters' faces — no matter how cute they may be.

The internet, unfortunately, is forever, and the damage may have been done for those who saw the snap in Turner's Instagram story. However, it doesn't appear the photo has been widely shared across social media thus far.

Speaking to Elle U.K. in 2022, Turner explained that she wants her daughter to make her own choices about whether to enter the entertainment industry. She emphasized her thoughts on nepotism at the time, asserting that she and Jonas would not let their children pursue careers in entertainment until they turn 18.

Outside this recent snafu, Turner and Jonas have managed to keep their children largely out of the public eye for this long. It remains to be seen when they'll decide to introduce their second daughter to the world.