Sophie Turner has a blunt message for anti-maskers
The Queen in the North has a blunt message for people who refuse to wear a mask when around other people.
Actress Sophie Turner posted an Instagram story to her followers declaring: “If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart..."
The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and her husband, Joe Jonas, welcomed their first child, Willa, in July.
This wasn't the first time Turner has spoken out about coronavirus safety.
In March, Lost star Evangeline Lilly controversially posted on Instagram that she didn't plan on isolating as "some people value freedom over their lives" and saying she was going about "business as usual." Without mentioning Lilly by name, Turner posted a seeming rebuttal: "Stay inside. Don’t be f---ing stupid. Even if you count your — [does air quotes] 'freedom over... your health.' I don’t give a f--- about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea." Lily later apologized for her comments.
