Sophie Turner has a blunt message for anti-maskers

In March, Lost star Evangeline Lilly controversially posted on Instagram that she didn't plan on isolating as "some people value freedom over their lives" and saying she was going about "business as usual." Without mentioning Lilly by name, Turner posted a seeming rebuttal: "Stay inside. Don’t be f---ing stupid. Even if you count your — [does air quotes] 'freedom over... your health.' I don’t give a f--- about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea." Lily later apologized for her comments.