Sophia Bush files for divorce after 13 months of marriage

Sophia Bush and entrepreneur Grant Hughes are untying the knot.

The One Tree Hill star filed for divorce from her husband on Friday after 13 months of marriage, according to PEOPLE.

"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source with close ties to the couple told PEOPLE. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush. Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush. | Credit: Leigh Vogel/Getty

Hughes, both the man and the surname, have seemingly been scrubbed from the actor's Instagram page where she was once listed as "Sophia Bush Hughes."

Just seven weeks ago, Bush celebrated the couple's first wedding anniversary with an Instagram post accompanied by the caption, "Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband'...Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍."

Bush and Hughes wed in Tulsa in June 2022 about a year after announcing their engagement.

Hughes also posted a celebratory anniversary post in June of this year, which is still active at the time of writing.

"What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we've had together. I truly love doing life with you!" Hughes wrote in the caption. "Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!"

Bush recently appeared in the West End production of 2:22 A Ghost Story, but had to exit the play's run early due to a serious virus. "I'm crushed to not be able to finish my run, to have to leave my incredible cast mates & company & to miss the nights on stage with our audiences," the actor wrote on Instagram on July 21. "Being a part of this company put me back in my body and in my soul. I was reminded, on a cellular level, of why I do this job & how much I love acting. I crossed an ocean to come home to myself."

Bush was previously married to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray from 2005-2006, announcing their separation after five months.

