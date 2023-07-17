Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello reportedly separate after 7 years of marriage

After 7 years of marriage, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reportedly split up.

Page Six was the first to report the news, sharing a joint statement provided by the couple: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

An anonymous source told the outlet, "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

Representatives for Manganiello and Vergara did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

News of their separation comes after Vergara shared photos of her birthday trip to Italy. The Modern Family actress celebrated turning 51 with close friends and has been sharing pictures of restaurants and breathtaking views throughout the week. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note the absence of both of Manganiello and Vergara's wedding rings, leading to divorce speculation.

Manganiello shared a brief birthday tribute to Vergara, featuring a throwback photo of the couple with the message, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!"

The couple first met through Vergara's Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson who introduced them at the 2014 White House Correspondents dinner. Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb at the time, but the duo split a few weeks after the event. Manganiello used their mutual friend to get the actress's number, marking the start of their whirlwind romance. Though Vergara was hesitant to date so soon, Manganiello told PEOPLE in 2020 that he won her over on their first date.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," he said. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."

By the end of the year, they were engaged. Manganiello proposed on Christmas Eve, and the couple tied the knot a year later in a gorgeous wedding at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

