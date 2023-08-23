"But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for," the Priscilla director admitted.

If anyone understands the pressures and privileges of a famous last name it's Sofia Coppola.

Coppola, the award-winning filmmaker and daughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, took her daughter's time in the nepo-baby spotlight in stride — though she probably could've done without the criticisms of her parenting skills.

Sofia Coppola attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California Sofia Coppola | Credit: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Coppola addressed her daughter Romy's since-deleted TikTok about being punished for attempting to charter a helicopter with her father's credit card, which went viral earlier this year.

"Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I'm grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to visit a camp friend," Romy said in the 49-second video.

Since she was already grounded (who among us hasn't tried to charter an interstate chopper in our reckless youth?), Romy decided to also break her parents' "biggest rule," which is that she's "not allowed to have any public social media accounts."

"We were raised to be so private, and social media is so the opposite of how I grew up," the Priscilla director told THR. "So it was the best way for her to be rebellious."

In the TikTok, Romy also holds up a Grammy belonging to her father, Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars: "They don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter…."

But it did make her famous, at least briefly. It also taught her the invaluable lesson that all children must eventually learn: lamenting a failed helicopter charting can land you in The New York Times.

Coppola only recently joined Instagram herself, though she was privy to the comments elicited by her daughter's entertaining vid.

"I got lots of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She's funny," the Oscar winner explained. "But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for."

The pasta and 'copter vid came amid a public discourse over "nepo babies," the children of the famous and well-off who have succeeded because of (and in some cases, in spite of) their parents' success.

Coppola herself was branded something of a nepo baby when she made her universally-panned film debut in The Godfather: Part III. Later, she branched out on her own by directing critically-acclaimed fare like The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation (for which she won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar), and The Bling Ring.

Het latest film, Priscilla, centers the bride of Elvis Presley and stars Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny in the titular role opposite Euphoria star Jacob Elordi's Elvis.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.