Snoop Dogg says Pete Davidson can't hang while smoking pot

Apparently Pete Davidson can't handle his weed.

This according to Snoop Dogg, who has very famously smoked marijuana with countless celebrities. The rapper smoked and told on Tuesday's episode of E!'s Nightly Pop when co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Hunter March asked him which of the stars he's smoked with couldn't handle it.

"The last person I just blew with, I knocked his wig off," Snoop said. "I'm supposed to see him again this week, my good friend Pete Davidson."

When Stewart expressed shock that the SNL star "can't hang," Snoop elaborated, "He fights and he fights and he fights, then he says, 'Hey, man, I'm cool.'"

Speaking of another time he was high with a celeb, Snoop admitted the last time he was "too high" was in Amsterdam in 2007 with fellow musician and weed aficianado, Willie Nelson. The two had concerts in the city at the time. "I had to stop because he was blowing me out of the water as far as performance-wise and [smoking] performance-wise," he said.

In the interview, which can be viewed above, the rapper also discussed his new movie Blood Pageant, his secret to a happy marriage, and why he bribes his grandson Zion with ice cream.

Nightly Pop airs Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on E!.