Watch Snoop Dogg swear loyalty to Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke: 'I would protect your eggs'

Snoop Dogg is pledging his allegiance to the Mother of Dragons herself: Emilia Clarke.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper and Game of Thrones star were introduced after Snoop's headlining show at London's O2 Arena this week. The tour's promoter, Ian Vaughn, later shared their sweet meetup on TikTok.

"You're an amazing actress, beautiful spirit. You're so believable," Snoop says in the clip. "I would protect your eggs any day."

"Yes!" Clarke cheered, before jokingly adding, "Can I get that in writing?"

Clarke is known for playing the cunning Daenerys Targaryen across all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. During the first season, she is given three fossilized dragon eggs, which eventually hatch and become her allies Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

Emilia Clarke attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival; Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of NBC's "American Song Contest" Emilia Clarke; Snoop Dogg | Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images; JC Olivera/WireImage

While Clarke may have caught Snoop's recent performance, she was not among the millions of viewers who tuned in to watch Game of Thrones' latest spin-off series, House of the Dragon, when it aired last year.

"I'm so happy it's happening. I'm so over the moon [about] all the awards. Everyone who's made it," Clarke told Variety in January. "I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year?'... I'm avoiding it."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.