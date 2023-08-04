Snooki says Joy Behar once 'cornered' her in a bathroom and told her she's 'not Italian'

Hell hath no fury like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi scorned.

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star and her castmates were asked to share their rudest celebrity encounter while visiting Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, and while most of them were mum on the topic, Snooki had no problem revealing that she once had a particularly strange interaction with The View cohost Joy Behar.

"Joy was so mean to me," Snooki told host Andy Cohen. "She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!'"

She then turned to her costars and added, "Oh, I said that."

A representative for Behar did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

When Cohen asked how she responded to the accusation, Snooki simply raised her hand and noted, "I said, 'Okay, ma'am.'"

Snooki and Joy Behar Snooki; Joy Behar | Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty, Arturo Holmes/Getty

Once Snooki opened that can of worms, her costars Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Deena Nicole Cortese followed suit, disclosing that they once had a mortifying moment with Ryan Reynolds.

"Me and Sam had our separate thing. And I love him. I truly love him. I love his wife [Blake Lively]," Deena began, before acknowledging that the Deadpool star was "not great to us."

"He, like, didn't want to be by us," Deena said of the incident. "I was like, 'Oh my god.'" Trying to put a positive spin on their interaction, Sammi added, "Maybe he had a bad day?"

A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Watch Snooki, Deena, and Sammi dish on their tough celebrity experiences in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.