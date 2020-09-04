SNL alum Abby Elliott expecting first child with husband Billy Kennedy after fertility struggles

Abby Elliott is going to be a mom — and soon!

The Indebted actress, 33, announced on Instagram Thursday that she and husband Billy Kennedy are expecting their first child together in October, after previously revealing that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments.

"Happy 4 Years my love! Here's to many more wonderful adventures with you — the greatest one of all coming next month," Elliott captioned a trio of snaps of the couple at the beach, the second of which featured the Saturday Night Live alum showing off her baby bump under a striped top.

The mom-to-be opened up about her IVF journey on The Kelly Clarkson Show this past February, joking that her husband of almost four years would be spending their "very romantic" Valentine's Day giving Elliott hormone "shots in [her] butt."

"The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness," Elliott added.

Agreeing with Elliott, Clarkson, 38, shared that some of her friends who went through IVF experienced "some serious depression" after trying "everything under the sun."

"Sometimes it just doesn't happen and you need science to help move it along," the mother of two added.

After the episode aired, Elliott — who previously shared on Instagram that she and Kennedy had five frozen embryos — offered up an inspiring message to anyone with a similar story.

"This is an emotionally difficult process but in my case talking about it and hearing other people's stories has made me feel less alone," she wrote on Instagram. "To anyone going through infertility, you are so strong."

Elliott continued to shine a light on the complicated path many face on their journey to parenthood in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, making it clear that those who deal with infertility are not alone.

"Infertility sucks and my heart is with everyone that's a part of the 'worst club with the best members,' " she wrote in April alongside two smiling photographs, one of which documented her journey with Kennedy.

"1 in 8 couples have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy," continued the former Odd Mom Out star, adding that about "7.4 million women have received infertility treatment in their lifetime."

Despite how common infertility treatments are, Elliott also noted that "only 16 states have some sort of insurance mandate to help cover" the medical costs.