Skai Jackson, Sofia Carson, and more remember Cameron Boyce one year after his death

A year after Cameron Boyce died at 20 years old, his family and friends are remembering the actor's life and spirit. The Descendants star died July 6, 2019, from a seizure caused by his epilepsy.

On Monday, his father Victor Boyce shared a throwback photo of himself with Cameron and their family. "His memory is a blessing," Boyce captioned the image.

Skai Jackson shared a video of her former Jessie costar lipsyncing to a song, captioning the post, "1 year without you Cameron. I miss you so much, I think about you always."

Sofia Carson, who starred alongside Boyce in Disney Channel's Descendants TV movies, wrote a heartfelt tribute calling him "our forever boy." A year ago, she posted the same picture to mourn his death.

"To our angel, It’s been 365 days of missing you. And every day, we miss you a little more," Carson wrote. "Not having you, hurts too much. But somehow, you still manage to light up our whole entire world. Our Cam. Our forever boy. Our sunshine wearing shoes. I miss you. So much. I love you. And I will love you. Forever."

Fellow Descendants star Dove Cameron also wrote a sweet caption along with a picture of her with Boyce.

"One year without your light," she said. "something cosmic broke the day you left, something seemingly so impossible, so unjust, so unnatural. the universe cannot repair the gap in her weaving. you were huge. i will love you forever, just like this."

Other former costars of Boyce, including Booboo Stewart and Sarah Jeffery, raised awareness about epilepsy, sharing a post by the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which is run by Boyce's family, on their Instagram Stories.

Back in May, Adam Sandler, who played Boyce's father in Grown Ups, celebrated what would've been the late actor's 21st birthday. "Happy birthday to Cameron," the actor said. "Would have been 21 years old. Such a great kid. We all miss him a lot. Especially his incredible family."

He also shared a link to K(NO)W SUDEP NOW, an initiative to raise awareness about sudden death in epilepsy.

Salma Hayek, who also starred alongside Boyce in the Grown Ups films, posted a photo of the two. "Remembering all the joy Cameron Boyce gifted us," the actress wrote in English and Spanish. Both Hayek and Sandler, along with Stewart, Carson, and Cameron, are on the Cameron Boyce Foundation's advisory board.

Here are more celebrity tributes to Boyce: