Sinbad is recovering from a stroke

Sinbad, the comedian and actor known for both his stand-up specials and appearing shows and movies such as A Different World, Houseguest, and Jingle All the Way, is currently recovering from a stroke.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," the family of the 64-year-old comedian (real name David Adkins) said in a statement to the Associated Press on Monday detailing his recovery.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

The comedian most recently appeared on the Fox sitcom Rel, as the father of Lil Rel Howery. "The minute we saw Sinbad, we were like, 'Of course!' [But] when we first went to Sinbad, his team was, like, 'Sinbad’s good.' But then he called me and was, like, 'Hey man, let’s do this,'" Howery previously told EW of the casting.

Sinbad also popped up to hilariously troll the cast and fans of Shazam! during DC Fandome earlier this summer to (jokingly?) tease that he would be appearing in the sequel. His surprise appearance was a meta-joke at the internet's insistence that the comedian once starred in a movie called Shazam in which he played a genie. Despite the collective memory of so many, that movie does not exist, and fans are likely mixing it up with the real 1996 movie Kazaam starring Shaquille O’Neal. It's not the first time Sinbad has played along with the Mandela effect of the movie. He has also partnered with CollegeHumor to make a spoof video of the fake Shazam movie as a joke.