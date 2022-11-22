"He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch. His progress is nothing short of remarkable."

Sinbad is learning how to walk again after his 2020 stroke: 'I will not stop fighting'

Sinbad is reaching out for support on his long road to recovery after suffering an ischemic stroke in 2020.

Two years after the health scare, the Jingle All the Way star's family posted a photo of him learning how to walk again on Instagram on Monday. In its caption, they provided an update on the comic's current health and included a link to a donation page for those wishing to help cover his ongoing medical expenses.

In a statement on the website, the comedian's family explained that Sinbad, born David Adkins, suffered a stroke due to a blood clot traveling from his heart to his brain in Oct. 2020. At the time, his prognosis appeared "very promising" after doctors performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot, but it quickly took a turn for the worse when a secondary clot formed the next day.

Sinbad successfully underwent another thrombectomy to remove the clot, but "it took a little more from him than the first surgery," the family wrote. He was later transferred to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where they discovered his brain had begun to swell. While performing a craniotomy to relieve some of the pressure, doctors noticed a bleed and he was placed on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma in the Neuro-ICU.

"Our hearts were devastated," they shared. "The road to recovery became unclear and extremely difficult for the family to navigate."

Throughout the following weeks, Sinbad's family began to learn the severity of his health condition, noting that he was unable to "move his left side" or "simply hold his head up." After being slowly taken off the ventilator, the actor was transferred to the California Rehabilitation Institute and began physical, occupational, and speech therapy in May 2021.

Two months later — nine months after his initial stroke — Sinbad was finally able to return home in July 2021. "He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch. His progress is nothing short of remarkable," the family added. "Limbs that were said to be 'dead' are coming alive and he's taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. In his own words, 'I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.'"

In their statement, the family explained that the typical survival rates from this type of health event are "approximately 30%," adding, "Sinbad has already beaten the odds and has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go."

Sinbad Sinbad suffered an ischemic stroke in October 2020. | Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Paying for his recovery has, unfortunately, "taken its toll on the family financially," which is why they're asking for help now.

"The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him," the statement concluded. "We are eternally grateful. Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family."

The donation site also features a message from Sinbad himself. "Thank God for everything He's given you, even if it's not everything you asked for. Thank God for family and hug the ones you love while you're still with them," he wrote. "We need each other to get through this journey. I can't wait to see you all again soon. As always, stay funky, stay prayed up."

Following his post on social media, a number of celebrities dropped into its comment section to share love for the A Different World actor, including Judd Apatow, Gabrielle Union, and the band Earth, Wind & Fire. Musician India.Arie wrote, "SENDING BIIIIIG LOVE AND BIG HUGS THANK YOU SINBAD."

