"I really needed the money. But I'll be on food stamps before I do that."

How much money would it take for Simon Rex to falsely say he got intimate with a future royal? Apparently more than $70,000 — and he's got a thank-you note to remind him.

In a new profile in The Guardian, the Red Rocket star says he was once offered $70,000 by several U.K. tabloids to say he'd slept with Meghan Markle when she was still a working actress. In reality, the two — who appeared together in a 2005 episode of the UPN sitcom Cuts — never went any further than a friendly lunch, and Rex declined the tabloid offer.

"I was broke as f—! I really needed the money," the actor recalled. "But I'll be on food stamps before I do that." According to Rex, his honesty earned him a thank-you letter from Markle, which he keeps framed in his Joshua Tree home. "She said: 'It's nice to know there are still good people,'" Rex told The Guardian.

Simon Rex, Megan Markle Simon Rex and Meghan Markle | Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Representatives for Rex and Markle didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Friday.

Rex however reiterated the account on Twitter, writing, "This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship, btw."

The actor has previously spoken about the tabloid offer, saying on a 2020 episode of the podcast Hollywood Raw that he and the future Duchess of Sussex "just hung out one time because we did a TV show together. She was someone that I met on a TV show, and we met for lunch and that was the extent of it."

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have had a tense relationship with the British tabloid press since they started dating in 2016, which reportedly factored into their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Rex, for his part, is happy that Red Rocket has helped him reach a point where he no longer has to consider taking sketchy offers for easy money.

"I had moderate success with a rap, a comedic rap character called Dirt Nasty that I did for a while, a certain demographic knows me from that," Rex told EW in December. "But this movie is different because now I'm getting respect and attention from auteurs and filmmakers and European film critics and all those people. I was never on their radar before. So it's really kind of cool to have these people, these cinephiles and movie snobs coming up to me and really giving me credit and saying, 'Bravo, well done.'"