Shiri Appleby reunites with Roswell costar Jason Behr to 'brighten your day'

Liz and Max have reunited!

On Thursday, Shiri Appleby, who played Liz Parker on the sci-fi series Roswell, shared a sweet photo of herself with Jason Behr, who played her love interest Max Evans on the show.

"Just trying to brighten your day. Sending love from Jason and I 👽 #Roswell," she wrote on Instagram.

Liz and Max (an alien) were the protagonists of the show, which ran from 1999 to 2002 and was set in Roswell, N.M.

The series was later reimagined as The CW's Roswell, New Mexico, starring Nathan Dean as Max and Jeanine Mason as Liz. Appleby has yet to make a cameo on the updated series, but she did direct an episode.

It was announced in October that Behr would have a recurring part in season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico as a "top secret" character, and executive producer Carina Adly MacKenzie revealed that Appleby got to direct him.

Other celebrities have also gotten together with old friends to lift up their fans' spirits. Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus chatted on Instagram Live about their Disney days on Tuesday, while High School Musical actors like Ashley Tisdale danced to a song from the movie on TikTok.

