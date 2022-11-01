Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals Rihanna secretly called her to model lingerie

"I got a call from Rihanna. Yes, Riri," the 65-year-old said. "It's through her, to the people, to you. It's basically, 'Ask her if she'd walk in the Savage show,'" Ralph said, attempting to channel the speaking voice of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack singer. "Of course I can't do a Barbadian accent. I can do a much better Jamaican. But, to hear that you've been requested by her — and, trust me , this is no Victoria's Secret fashion show, baby. This is something on a different level. When I saw the choreography and I saw her vision that she had, walking through the mountains and all, I was like, alrighty, then. This is special."