Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals Rihanna secretly called her to model lingerie
The Emmy-winning star of Abbott Elementary is about to give a lesson on modeling lingerie thanks to Rihanna.
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph revealed Tuesday on Live With Kelly & Ryan that the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl halftime show headliner secretly called her to enlist her skills for the fourth volume of her annual Savage X Fenty runway show.
"I got a call from Rihanna. Yes, Riri," the 65-year-old said. "It's through her, to the people, to you. It's basically, 'Ask her if she'd walk in the Savage show,'" Ralph said, attempting to channel the speaking voice of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack singer. "Of course I can't do a Barbadian accent. I can do a much better Jamaican. But, to hear that you've been requested by her — and, trust me , this is no Victoria's Secret fashion show, baby. This is something on a different level. When I saw the choreography and I saw her vision that she had, walking through the mountains and all, I was like, alrighty, then. This is special."
Ralph promised that she "will be strutting, baby" when it comes to performing on the lingerie brand's streaming special, which also stars Anitta, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, and more.
"At first I was a little bit nervous, I was like, 'Oh, I wonder if Sen. Hughes is going to be a little bit nervous [because] he knows nothing of this," Ralph continued, joking that her 66-year-old husband, a Pennsylvania politician, was unaware of her temporary transition to runway modeling.
Ralph will work the Savage X Fenty runway when the event hits Prime Video on Nov. 9.
