Sharon Stone's sister hospitalized for COVID-19: 'One of you non-mask wearers did this'

Sharon Stone told fans this weekend that her sister Kelly has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The actress is blaming "non-mask wearers" for exposing Kelly, who has Lupus, to the life-threatening virus.

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this," the Laundromat star captioned the post, which featured photos from her sister's hospital room.

"She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy," Stone wrote. "There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please."

Hours later, Stone shared her sister's post saying she thought back in March that "covid wouldn't and couldn't find" her and her husband in Montana.

"No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don’t want covid," Kelly Stone wrote.

"Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce," the actress said in her post.

Stone also shared a nearly four-minute video, captioned "VOTE TO LIVE," on Sunday. "As many of you know, I posted about my sister being in the hospital in a COVID room and that she has Lupus and she's fighting for her life. I didn't let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a COVID room in the same ward, fighting for his life, and that they stayed at home as long as they could," she said.

"In Montana, where they live, you can't get tested unless you're symptomatic, and then you don't get your test results for five days. Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother who's had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn't get a test because she wasn't symptomatic even though she could've been near asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID," she continued. "The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can't get tested because they don't have tests to test them with. Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested."

Stone also said her grandmother and godmother "died of COVID," before ending her video with an endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "With women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. We will fight for people to get tested," she said. "Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership. Please vote. And please whatever you do, don't vote for a killer."

Also on Sunday, Kelly shared a video from her hospital room. "I beg you to know that this is real. I'm gasping for every breath without oxygen," she said. "Please do this for the people that you love. stand behind more tests, more masks. Demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you."

Celebrities like Octavia Spencer, Debra Messing, Andie MacDowell, and more left encouraging words for Stone's sister in the comments.

Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Bryan Cranston, and Pink are among celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus in recent months, and some have detailed just how scary their experience was.

Earlier this month, Alyssa Milano said she "had never been this kind of sick" when she came down with the virus.

"Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest," the Charmed star wrote on Instagram. "I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom."

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.